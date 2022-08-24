Rab Wardell’s partner Katie Archibald reveals she tried to save Dunfermline cyclist’s life

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The partner of a Dunfermline cyclist who died in his sleep aged just 37 has revealed how she battled in vain to save his life.

Rab Wardell went into cardiac arrest on Monday – just days after winning a Scottish championship.

Olympic cycling champion Katie Archibald was in bed next to Rab when he took unwell.

Posting on Twitter, she has revealed how she fought to revive him as she waited for paramedics to arrive.

Katie, 28, wrote: “I still don’t understand what’s happened; if this is real; why he’d be taken now – so healthy and happy.

“He went into cardiac arrest while we were lying in bed.

“I tried and tried, and the paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn’t bring him back.

“Mine stopped with it.

‘I need him here so badly’

“I love him so much and need him here with me. I need him here so badly, but he’s gone. I can’t describe this pain.

“Thank you to those making tributes. I can’t bear to talk about him in the past tense to say anything myself.

“You mean everything to me, Rab. I love you.”

Sir Chris Hoy: ‘I can’t believe it’

Two days before his death, Rab won the men’s Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway.

The following night he appeared on BBC Scotland where he spoke about his win and mountain biking.

Fellow athletes have led tributes to Rab since news of his death emerged on Tuesday.

Former Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy wrote: “No words Katie. So sorry. Can’t believe it.”

No words Katie. So sorry. Can’t believe it. ❤️ — Sir Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) August 24, 2022

Swimmer Hannah Miley tweeted: “I’m so sorry for your loss Katie thoughts are with you and family.”

BBC presenter Laura Maciver wrote: “We were all stunned to hear the awful news about Rab.

“He was so rightly proud of his gold medal. I am so, so sorry Katie. You and all of his family and friends are in my thoughts.”