What can Dundee United learn from Celtic’s last visit to Tannadice?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

What can Dundee United learn from Celtic’s last visit to Tannadice?

By Alan Temple
August 24 2022, 12.00pm Updated: August 24 2022, 4.07pm
Dylan Levitt celebrates his stunner against Celtic
Dylan Levitt celebrates his stunner against Celtic

There is a new manager at the helm.

A swathe of players have departed and seven have arrived.

Instead of pursuing Europe, Dundee United are simply targeting a maiden Premiership victory.

Much has changed since the Tangerines last crossed swords with Celtic — an evening which saw United secure continental qualifications and the Hoops win the title.

Nevertheless, there is plenty the Terrors can take from that breathless 1-1 draw in May as they seek to stun Ange Postecoglou’s men at Tannadice on Sunday.

A change of formation?

For the moment, Jack Ross’ preferred 4-2-3-1 shape isn’t working.

The full-backs are exposed, there is insufficient cover in midfield and you could drive a lorry through the space between the lines.

Moreover, those defensive deficiencies are not offset by attacking potency.

United have surrendered their solidity and, for the moment, are getting nothing in return.

The Tangerines’ average xG (expected goals) from their four Premiership fixtures is 0.84.

Reverting to the 3-5-2 which served United so well last season — in terms of results, if not always scintillating fare — seems a necessity, particularly given how effective it was on the Hoops’ last visit to Tayside.

Tam Courts’ United smothered the central areas, remained compact and ensured there were no pockets of space in dangerous positions.

They forced Celtic into wide areas (see below).

United ensured there was little opportunity to utilise central areas

In surrendering the flanks, the Terrors backed the makeshift defensive trio of Liam Smith, Ryan Edwards and Scott McMann to deal with deliveries.

With Charlie Mulgrew and Ross Graham available, United could field an even more stoic back-three — albeit mobility would be a consideration — and seek to repeat the feat.

Rediscover a combative edge

Shape is one thing.

But without resilience and application, United will be torn apart by this Celtic side, regardless of formation.

Following several passive, lethargic showings, the Tangerines could do worse than draw inspiration from the intensity and aggression they showcased three months ago.

Of the 105 duels that night, United won 55% of them, while they made 20 tackles to Celtic’s six (a statistic admittedly coloured by the Hoops’ dominance in possession).

Nicky Clark did not give McGregor a moment’s peace at Tannadice.

No player on the pitch won more duels than Nicky Clark (nine), underlining the fantastic job he did dropping back to shackle Callum McGregor. A similarly selfless showing will likely be required from United’s attackers this weekend.

And no player made more clearances than Edwards’ eight.

Channelled aggression and commitment, from front to back.

In doing so, United restricted Celtic to an xG of 1.71. While high against any other opponent in the land, that figure is far below the Hoops’ average of 2.64 for the 2021/22 Premiership campaign.

Moreover, Postecoglou’s men registered just two shots on target.

Dylan the difference maker

Dylan Levitt showcased his undoubted ability on numerous occasions last season.

However, a case can be made — given the quality of the opposition and the fact United rested a few key players — for this being his most impressive outing of the lot.

Starting with the blatantly obvious, his goal was magnificent.

The audacious under-foot roll to take possession; the awareness to drive forward; the outrageous technique — generating power and precision with little back-lift — to fire beyond Joe Hart.

However, his overall display was superb.

As pictured below, Levitt’s 54 touches (the most of any United player) were scattered all over the pitch. He was everywhere — box-to-box, flank-to-flank. A complete midfield performance.

Energy: Dylan Levitt’s touch-map against Celtic

His 33 accurate passes were the most of any United player, he won possession seven times — Liam Smith (10) was the only man in Tangerine to register better — and his tally of three interceptions was the best on the pitch.

If Levitt can rediscover his top form in time for Celtic’s visit, United’s hopes would be immeasurably boosted.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Jack Ross gave errant talk of his departure short shrift
Jack Ross reacts to Dundee United resignation rumour
0
Former St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark.
PODCAST: Dundee United should 'absolutely' sign Zander Clark to sort out goalkeeping crisis
0
To go with story by Alan Temple. Ryan Edwards interview Picture shows; Ryan Edwards. Tannadice . Supplied by SNS Date; 22/08/2022
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards makes 'most talented' Dundee United squad claim and insists Jack Ross…
0
Steven Fletcher dejected at full-time against St Mirren.
LEE WILKIE: Troubled Dundee United's heart has gone - how they get it back…
0
Birighitti, left, and Eriksson
Jack Ross explains why he dropped Mark Birighitti for Carljohan Eriksson as Dundee United…
0
Allan, pictured, worked under Ross at Hibernian.
Scott Allan urges Dundee United to strengthen 'evident' problem position and pinpoints confidence drain
1
Determined: Middleton
Glenn Middleton: Dundee United players won't 'throw each other under the bus'
0
Comprehensive: St Mirren were deserving winners at Tannadice
5 Dundee United talking points as St Mirren collapse poses huge questions ahead of…
0
Food for though: Ross
Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a…
0
Ross looks on helplessly
Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant…
0

More from The Courier

Finland PM Sanna Marin
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why shouldn't politicians go clubbing? And would anyone care if she wasn't…
0
Post Thumbnail
What it's like to get a smear test - and how it protects against…
Male role models can make all the difference.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: It's up to us men to steer our boys out of harm's…
0
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
0
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0