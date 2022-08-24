Charity staff ‘thrilled’ as work starts on Crieff refill shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Charity staff ‘thrilled’ as work starts on Crieff refill shop

By Emma Duncan
August 24 2022, 12.14pm Updated: August 24 2022, 1.02pm
Remake Scotland's premises in Crieff.
Remake Scotland's premises in Crieff.

A Perthshire charity has already started work on its new zero-waste refill shop, just days after it was granted planning permission.

The new store means that shoppers will be able to top up on essential goods while also helping the environment.

Crieff-based Remake Scotland submitted its plans for the new venture in June, to operate from its current premises on Muthill Road.

Work started on the new shop on Monday, with charity bosses keen to open in October.

The service also offers a tool library.

Remake Scotland general manager Amulree Welch says it is the latest in 11 years of work to improve environmentally-friendly options in west Perthshire.

She said: “We are absolutely thrilled our planning permission has been approved.

“We are delighted Perth & Kinross Council has supported our plans to be able to further benefit our community through the introduction of a refill shop.”

What can I buy at the Crieff refill shop?

Some of the food on offer includes:

  • Baking and cooking powders and flour
  • Dried fruit
  • Beans and pulses
  • Seeds and nuts
  • Cereal
  • Organic chocolate and snacks
  • Herbs and spices
  • Biodegradable cleaning products and bamboo razors

New space for learning

Founded in 2011, the charity upcycles items such a furniture and clothes to stop them going to landfill.

It also offers a tool library, where people can borrow a range of tools for various jobs and return them once they have finished using them.

As well as the shop, expansion plans include moving the office to an adjoining vacant unit which will allow for a new classroom space for tutorials and workshops.

Production activities in the existing building will also be expanded by creating a new craft workshop area.

Amulree said: “We believe strongly that as society transitions towards net zero, repair and reuse skills will become increasingly important for our community and that teaching these skills now will improve job opportunities in the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0
missing man Michael Meehan
Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport
0
Bins could overflow as workers go on strike.
Should I put my bins out? Key questions on Dundee, Angus and Perth and…
1
The former Royal Bank of Scotland in Comrie.
Former Comrie bank to be turned into takeaway
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: How Perth has become one of the worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis
Evening telegraph/ Courier Blairgowrie news CR0037502 G Jennings pics , the Strathmoer School, of Dance in Blairgowrie with their 147 trophies which they have gathered over the last year, Lucy Patton,Elizabeth Rudge, Erynn Henderson ,Michalina Maluk, & Ashley Morrison, are the 5 girls who have shared all the trophies, monday 22nd August.
Haul of 150 trophies in a year for 5 young dancers at Blairgowrie school
0
Barrie Hunter (Lettie Lou) and Kirsty Findlay (Jack) in costume with props outside Perth Theatre
Enjoy singing or dancing? Here's how you can feature in this year's Perth pantomime
0
Dundee bins strikes
Tayside bin strikes to go ahead as unions reject latest pay offer
1
Organisers of Fair City Craft Beer Fest. From left: William Bond, Danny O'Connor, Greig Mason and Sandy McKelvie.
Everything you need to know about the Fair City Craft Beer Fest coming to…
0

More from The Courier

Finland PM Sanna Marin
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why shouldn't politicians go clubbing? And would anyone care if she wasn't…
0
Post Thumbnail
What it's like to get a smear test - and how it protects against…
Male role models can make all the difference.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: It's up to us men to steer our boys out of harm's…
0
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
0
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0