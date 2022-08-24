Charity staff ‘thrilled’ as work starts on Crieff refill shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perthshire charity has already started work on its new zero-waste refill shop, just days after it was granted planning permission.

The new store means that shoppers will be able to top up on essential goods while also helping the environment.

Crieff-based Remake Scotland submitted its plans for the new venture in June, to operate from its current premises on Muthill Road.

Work started on the new shop on Monday, with charity bosses keen to open in October.

Remake Scotland general manager Amulree Welch says it is the latest in 11 years of work to improve environmentally-friendly options in west Perthshire.

She said: “We are absolutely thrilled our planning permission has been approved.

“We are delighted Perth & Kinross Council has supported our plans to be able to further benefit our community through the introduction of a refill shop.”

What can I buy at the Crieff refill shop?

Some of the food on offer includes:

Baking and cooking powders and flour

Dried fruit

Beans and pulses

Seeds and nuts

Cereal

Organic chocolate and snacks

Herbs and spices

Biodegradable cleaning products and bamboo razors

New space for learning

Founded in 2011, the charity upcycles items such a furniture and clothes to stop them going to landfill.

It also offers a tool library, where people can borrow a range of tools for various jobs and return them once they have finished using them.

As well as the shop, expansion plans include moving the office to an adjoining vacant unit which will allow for a new classroom space for tutorials and workshops.

Production activities in the existing building will also be expanded by creating a new craft workshop area.

Amulree said: “We believe strongly that as society transitions towards net zero, repair and reuse skills will become increasingly important for our community and that teaching these skills now will improve job opportunities in the future.”