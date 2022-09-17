Fife teen urges Stagecoach to put ‘community’ ahead of cuts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife teenager has urged Stagecoach bosses to think about “community” as they mull over slashing scores of rural bus services.

Madras pupil Annabelle Greig spoke out after learning Stagecoach planned to axe daytime services between Dundee and Gauldry, Wormit and Newport-on-Tay on the kingdom’s north coast.

The 15-year-old said: “I want them to think about communities. I want them to think about the connections that are really important for families.”

She said the proposed cut to daytime 77 and 77a services will prevent friends from accessing clubs and classes in Dundee.

Annabelle is also worried about the effect on her grandmother.

“I really think the community use this bus service.”

“My grandma, for example, is 81 and she always gets the bus over to Dundee. As she can’t drive, that’s the only way she can get there.

“Teenagers, like me, need a way of getting over as well. It helps our independence. This bus service is really important.

Perth-based Stagecoach made £72m last year

Managers at the Perth-based company, which made more than £72 million in profit last year, are currently analysing responses to the consultation on the reduced timetable.

The new timetable should start on October 31.

James Milliken is from Wormit and relies heavily on the bus for “the local shops, doctors, dental and hospital appointments”.

He no longer drives.

“The withdrawal of the service will also impact on my children being able to get to and from clubs and activities outwith school,” he said.

“While we still have the Moffatt and Williamson services, the timings often mean an extended wait on arrival at destination.”

Plea for Stagecoach managers to listen to Fife communities

Lib Dem councillor Jonny Tepp has sent 19 pieces of written testimony to the company.

The stories detail how the proposed changes will affect local people’s working and social lives.

More than 700 people have signed the party’s petition: “Stagecoach: don’t cut our buses.”

Mr Tepp said the company should extend its consultation period to better engage with local communities.

“People are concerned about getting to work, accessing services, seeing their friends, and following their passions and interests. All of which rely on a good public transport system.

Stagecoach managers “should talk to passengers,” he added.

“This would, I think, give them a better understanding of why we cannot afford to degrade bus services further.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “The consultation is closed now, and we will be reviewing all of the feedback received.

“We will confirm in due course any changes that have been made to our original proposals.”