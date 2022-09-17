Man, 57, arrested after disturbance delays start of Fife Pride march in Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 57-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance in Kirkcaldy which delayed the start of the Fife Pride march for more than an hour.

Emergency services, including police and fire crews, were called to High Street shortly after 11.30am after a man was alleged to have climbed up scaffolding on a building site close to the parade route.

Police closed off the High Street at the junction with Kirk Wynd and Oswald’s Wynd just minutes before the march was due to commence at midday.

Thousands of people have poured into the town ahead of a day of celebration at the annual Fife Pride event.

The event’s organisers were forced to delay the march for over an hour as police continued to deal with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.35am Saturday, police were called following a disturbance on High Street, Kirkcaldy during which a man had climbed onto scaffolding.

​”A 57-year-old man has been arrested following the incident and enquiries are continuing.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We received an alert to assist police in Kirkcaldy at 11.37am on Saturday.

“Two crews from Kirkcaldy station were despatched to High Street in the town.”

The parade eventually got underway at around 1.15pm.