Son’s relief as missing Fife man found safe after two months

The son of a Fife man who had been missing for almost two months has spoken of his relief his father has been found safe.

Police investigating the disappearance of Andy Bonnes from Lundin Links, have confirmed he has now been traced safe and well.

Son Gordon Bonnes said it’s “a huge relief” after an agonising wait since his dad, 57, disappeared on August 2.

He said: “The police informed me that my dad has now been traced safe and well and that news has come as a huge relief for me and my family after such a long time.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet and I now just want to see him return home – that’s what’s important.”

It’s a great relief that my dad has been found after 7 weeks missing.

Next thing for us to move forward is that he gets home safe 🙏 https://t.co/4t1QxrO4b3 — Goggsy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@GoggsyNineNine) September 26, 2022

The disappearance of Mr Bonnes, who was last seen after leaving his home in Lundin Links, sparked a number of public appeals as concern grew for his welfare.

Officers investigating his whereabouts made public a number of sightings of the 57-year-old in both Edinburgh and and Fife as well as the car he had been driving.

A police spokesperson said: “Fifty-seven-year-old Andy Bonnes, who had been reported missing from Lundin Links, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.”