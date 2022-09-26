Perthshire takeaway chain Must Eat moves into former Stanley fish and chip shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perthshire takeaway chain has opened a third outlet in the region – taking over a restaurant that was forced to close in the summer.

Must Eat has moved into the former Blasta takeaway in Stanley, where it will serve fish and chips, pizzas and burgers.

Owner Laeeq Rehman opened his first takeaway in 2015 on Methven Street in Perth.

He has since opened a second outlet in Aberfeldy.

Blasta closed in July after owner David Barnett said he had chosen “the worst time in history to open a business”.

The fish and chip shop was faced with issues including Covid, staffing shortages and the cost of living crisis.

Laeeq admits he has worries about how Must Eat will perform in its new location – but hopes to gain the backing of the people of Stanley.

He said: “We are concerned about the cost of living – we have seen a big difference in our other businesses over the last year.

Must Eat boss: Owning a business is a gamble

“Owning a business is a gamble, it’s either going to work or it’s not.

“If you don’t try, you won’t know if it’s going to work.

“We are hopeful we’ll have a lot of support.

“People have been messaging us on Facebook to say they are excited and want to help because it’s a small village, and they want a local chippy and business there.”

Laeeq – who has run several charitable ventures through Must Eat – says he has taken advice from former owner David.

He added: “I asked him about a few things: what he found hard and what were the main problems stepping into things.

“He was very helpful – he is a wonderful guy, just sometimes it’s not the right time for people.

‘Hard for takeaways to survive in current climate’

“It’s hard to survive in the current climate. With the energy crisis and bills going up, it is having a very big impact on the industry.

“Sometimes people think we put up costs for profit but that is not the case.

“We don’t know what will happen to us but we’re trying stay positive, the only thing you can do is give 100%.”