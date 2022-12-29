Hostel planned in St Andrews for veterans’ Caddie School programme

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A hostel for veterans learning to be caddies in St Andrews could soon be in the works – if planning permission gets the green light.

An application has been lodged to create the 10-bedroom hostel, close to the Duke’s Course.

Once open, it will be used to house people attending the Caddie School for Soldiers programme.

The non-profit organisation helps veterans from all over the world work through physical injuries or post-traumatic stress by bringing them to St Andrews for a month to learn how to caddie.

The programme was the first of its kind when it launched in 2019, with ex-servicemen from around the world tending to the Duke’s golf course.

Two houses to be converted into hostel

Old Course Ltd, based at the famous hotel, has lodged the plans to transform Woodside House and Dukeside House into the hostel.

Dukeside is currently a guest house whereas Woodside is a private residence. Both were previously up for sale and have since been purchased by Old Course Ltd.

The hostel will be spread across both properties, with six rooms at Dukeside and four at Woodside.

A communal living space and garden will also be included.

The plans state Caddie School guests will also be transferred by coach to and from the golf course once a day.

Old Course Ltd states in the application that only minor internal alterations are required and the external area will not be affected.

The Old Course Hotel will manage the property and will provide cooking and laundering services for those staying in the hostel.

The application states: “The new hostel operating as Caddie School for Soldiers will provide the highest quality of facilities to visitors, based in St Andrews for all of Scotland and with international interest.”

The Caddie School and Old Course Ltd have been approached for comment.