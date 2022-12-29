VIDEO: Cash, phones, computers and even milk stolen from Dundee taxi firm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thieves made off with cash and electronics after an early morning break-in at Dundee City Taxis.

The taxi firm’s office on West Henderson’s Wynd was broken into around 4.30am on Wednesday.

Thieves forced their way into the office before breaking into the safe and making off with items including cash, mobile phones and computers.

They even stole milk from the office fridge.

Items in the office were damaged and left strewn across the floor.

CCTV footage shows four men burst in before ransacking the office.

Manager Mobin Ahmed described seeing the damage when he arrived at work on Wednesday morning.

He said: “I came into work this morning when I saw the message that said we’d been broken into.

“CCTV caught them coming in at about 4am.

“I don’t know who did it but we can see [in the CCTV] a car approach.

“They look around and then use a crowbar to push open the front door, they take a while to open the inside door.”

“Quite a lot of things have been taken.

“They’ve taken our phone, computer system, mobile phones we give to our drivers, the safe, chargers and even our milk out the fridge.

“There’s papers scattered all over the floor as well.”

Business as usual at Dundee City Taxis despite break-in

Despite the break-in, Dundee City Taxis continues to operate as normal but the incident has left those working at the company shocked.

Mobin added: “I can’t believe someone would do something like this, especially during the festive period.

“This is our busiest time of year. No one wants these things to happen, let alone at this time of year.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on West Henderson’s Wynd, Dundee, around 4.30am on Wednesday.

“A quantity of cash and other items were taken.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0422 of December 28.”