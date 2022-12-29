VIDEO: Cash, phones, computers and even milk stolen from Dundee taxi firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Cash, phones, computers and even milk stolen from Dundee taxi firm

By Laura Devlin and Emma Duncan
December 29 2022, 8.36am Updated: December 29 2022, 3.26pm

Thieves made off with cash and electronics after an early morning break-in at Dundee City Taxis.

The taxi firm’s office on West Henderson’s Wynd was broken into around 4.30am on Wednesday.

Thieves forced their way into the office before breaking into the safe and making off with items including cash, mobile phones and computers.

They even stole milk from the office fridge.

Thieves ransacked the taxi office. Image: Dundee City Taxis

Items in the office were damaged and left strewn across the floor.

CCTV footage shows four men burst in before ransacking the office.

Manager Mobin Ahmed described seeing the damage when he arrived at work on Wednesday morning.

The ransacked office. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

He said: “I came into work this morning when I saw the message that said we’d been broken into.

“CCTV caught them coming in at about 4am.

“I don’t know who did it but we can see [in the CCTV] a car approach.

“They look around and then use a crowbar to push open the front door, they take a while to open the inside door.”

Mobin Ahmed of Dundee City Taxis in the office. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“Quite a lot of things have been taken.

“They’ve taken our phone, computer system, mobile phones we give to our drivers, the safe, chargers and even our milk out the fridge.

“There’s papers scattered all over the floor as well.”

Business as usual at Dundee City Taxis despite break-in

Despite the break-in, Dundee City Taxis continues to operate as normal but the incident has left those working at the company shocked.

Mobin added: “I can’t believe someone would do something like this, especially during the festive period.

“This is our busiest time of year. No one wants these things to happen, let alone at this time of year.”

The office was broken into on Wednesday morning. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on West Henderson’s Wynd, Dundee, around 4.30am on Wednesday.

“A quantity of cash and other items were taken.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0422 of December 28.”

