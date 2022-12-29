Fife police training college to reopen after Legionella find

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trainee police officers will be able to return to the college in Tulliallan in January after Legionella was found at the site.

The college, near Kincardine, closed to staff and students on December 6 to allow for work on the water systems to be carried out.

The closure came after traces of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease were found in five showerheads during routine testing.

Staff and students at the college were initially put on alert until further tests found more traces of the bacteria and forced the facility to close.

Work to flush system and testing ongoing

No one has become ill as a result of the discovery of Legionella.

In an update to The Courier, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Work to flush water systems and carry out further testing is continuing at Tulliallan and we anticipate reopening the campus to officers and staff on January 9.”

Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially fatal form of pneumonia caused by Legionella.

It is usually spread when someone inhales water droplets in an affected supply.