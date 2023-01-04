Car pulled from water in Dunfermline as Halbeath Road floods again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Car pulled from water in Dunfermline as Halbeath Road floods again

By Alasdair Clark
January 4 2023, 1.14pm Updated: January 5 2023, 6.16am
Halbeath Road Dunfermline floods
Flooding outside Fife College on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

Fire crews have pulled a car from water after more flooding on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline.

The busy stretch of road outside Fife College flooded again on Wednesday following heavy rain.

It is the second time the road has flooded in a week, with cars left submerged on December 30 amid pre-Hogmanay downpours.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews had attended and removed the car.

The road was later said to be passable with care.

Police were on scene on Wednesday. Image: @bigbillyhello/Twitter.

The retail park and nearby Asda remained open.

Fife Council did not respond to a request for comment.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has not issued a flood warning.

An aerial view of the flooding a Halbeath Retail Park. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
An aerial view of the flooding at Halbeath Retail Park on December 30. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

It comes after heavy rain last week forced firefighters to don wet suits and use boats to check for people trapped in submerged cars on the road.

Shoppers also had to be carried from the flooded retail park by rescue teams.

Drone footage showed the extent of the flooding, with a large area waterlogged.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented