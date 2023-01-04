Car pulled from water in Dunfermline as Halbeath Road floods again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews have pulled a car from water after more flooding on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline.

The busy stretch of road outside Fife College flooded again on Wednesday following heavy rain.

It is the second time the road has flooded in a week, with cars left submerged on December 30 amid pre-Hogmanay downpours.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews had attended and removed the car.

The road was later said to be passable with care.

The retail park and nearby Asda remained open.

Fife Council did not respond to a request for comment.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has not issued a flood warning.

It comes after heavy rain last week forced firefighters to don wet suits and use boats to check for people trapped in submerged cars on the road.

Shoppers also had to be carried from the flooded retail park by rescue teams.

Drone footage showed the extent of the flooding, with a large area waterlogged.