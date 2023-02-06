Fife-based Kirk moderator speaks of ‘extraordinary’ South Sudan pilgrimage with the Pope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife-based Kirk moderator speaks of ‘extraordinary’ South Sudan pilgrimage with the Pope

By Claire Warrender
February 6 2023, 6.34pm
The Right Rev Dr Iain Greenshields with Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby aboard the Papal plane.
The Right Rev Dr Iain Greenshields with Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby aboard the Papal plane.

The Fife-based Moderator of the Church of Scotland has described his pilgrimage to South Sudan with the Pope as “a most extraordinary few days”.

The Right Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury returned from the war-torn country on Sunday.

They spent three days there after accepting an invitation to support peace moves.

Dr Greenshields and the Archbishop of Canterbury board the Papal plane at Juba airport. Image: Supplied by Church of Scotland.

It was the first time the leaders of the three faith traditions had come together for such a trip in 500 years.

And they travelled together aboard the Papal plane.

Dr Iain Greenshields addresses passengers on board the Papal plane to South Sudan.
Dr Iain Greenshields addresses passengers on board the Papal plane to South Sudan. Image: Supplied by Church of Scotland.

The Moderator said he had wanted to shine a spotlight on a country crippled by civil war.

And he added that churches were working to bring the conflict to an end and build lasting peace.

Dr Greenshields is minister of St Margaret’s Community Church in Dunfermline.

However, he is taking a 12-month break from that role to represent the Church of Scotland as Moderator.

He said he prayed the goodwill built up during trip would mark a turning point in the troubled country’s short history.

Promoting forgiveness and reconciliation

The Church of Scotland was invited to represent the Presbyterian family due to its strong partnership with the Presbyterian Church of South Sudan.

The two churches have been working together since 2015 on a vital peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution programme.

Iain Greenshields in South Sudan with the Archbishop of Canterbury
Dr Greenshields, right, with the Archbishop of Canterbury. Image: Supplied by Church of Scotland.

During Dr Greenshield’s visit, South Sudan president Salva Kiir Mayardit indicated he was willing to promote forgiveness and reconciliation.

The Moderator said: “I embarked on this historic pilgrimage of peace with my brothers in Christ to speak truth to power while assuring local people that they are loved by God and must love one another deeply.

Dr Greenshields, Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury were met by tens of thousands of people. Image: Church of Scotland.

“Now that has been done and it is now up to those who can make a difference to start

the peace process urgently.

“But actions speak louder than words and the world is watching.”

Iain Greenshields prays for the people of South Sudan

The Republic of South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011.

And since then, around 400,000 people are said to have died, 9.4 million need humanitarian aid and an estimated two million have been displaced.

Around eight million are expected to experience food insecurity this year.

Iain Greenshields attended mass in South Sudan
Dr Greenshields attended an outdoor mass led by Pope Francis. Image: Supplied by Church of Scotland.

Meanwhile, women and girls are extremely vulnerable to sexual and gender-based violence.

At the end of the visit, Pope Francis led an outdoor mass in the centre of Juba, the nation’s capital.

Both the Moderator and the Archbishop of Canterbury attended.

And all three prayed for the people of South Sudan and signed a peace accord.

The spectacular event involved a choir and dancers and was attended by tens of thousands of people.”

