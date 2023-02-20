St Andrews stars in gripping Netflix golf documentary Full Swing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Old Course in St Andrews has a starring role in a gripping new Netflix documentary.

Fly on the wall sports series Full Swing follows 14 professional golfers on the 2021-22 PGA tour through all four of golf’s Major championships.

And the iconic Old Course, with its sweeping views over the North Sea, features as Northern Ireland golfer Rory McIlroy takes on Australian rival Cameron Smith during last year’s 150th Open Championship.

A similar Formula 1 series Drive to Survive boosted the popularity of motorsport.

And it is hoped Full Swing, which dropped on the streaming service last week, will do the same for golf.

However, it could also have a knock-on effect on the Home of Golf, thanks to some stunning camera work in the final episode.

Full Swing in St Andrews has ‘vast potential to attract new visitors’

The series is described as a gripping behind-the-scenes glimpse at some of the top players, including their rivalries, family relationships.

And it captures the controversy over the breakaway LIV golf tournament, which came to a head during the 2022 Open.

But cameras also pan round to show beautiful views of the world-famous West Sands.

And crowds of golf fans are seen walking on the streets of St Andrews.

Scenes at the 18th hole of the Old Course also feature Rusacks Hotel in the background.

General manager Seamus Coen is over the moon with the coverage.

He says: “We are delighted that the Netflix series Full Swing highlights the glory of The Open and the sporting heritage of St Andrews – with our hotel located at the heart of it all.

“Being showcased in such a series allows our hotel to engage with international communities and global golf enthusiasts like never before.

“There is vast potential to attract new visitors and hopefully become a bucket list hotel for those who visit Scotland.”

St Andrews is ‘the Holy Grail of golf’

Other scenes show aerial views of St Andrews and some of the world’s best players posing on the Swilcan Bridge.

And McIlroy describes the Old Course as “the Holy Grail” of golf.

According to VisitScotland, Scotland’s golf courses attract around 220,000 golfing visitors every year.

And every £1 spent on green fees is said to generate a further £5 on hotels, restaurants and retail.

Alan Grant, VisitScotland’s senior golf manager, said: “As the home of golf, Scotland is an unmissable destination for golf fans and global television exposure helps raise that profile even further.”