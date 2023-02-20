St Andrews stars in gripping Netflix golf documentary Full Swing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

St Andrews stars in gripping Netflix golf documentary Full Swing

By Claire Warrender
February 20 2023, 12.48pm Updated: February 20 2023, 1.27pm
Full Swing on Netflix features St Andrews
The Old Course during the Open Championship, with St Andrews in the background. image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Old Course in St Andrews has a starring role in a gripping new Netflix documentary.

Fly on the wall sports series Full Swing follows 14 professional golfers on the 2021-22 PGA tour through all four of golf’s Major championships.

The Old Course, St Andrews, during last year’s 150th Open Championship. Image: Supplied by VisitScotland.

And the iconic Old Course, with its sweeping views over the North Sea, features as Northern Ireland golfer Rory McIlroy takes on Australian rival Cameron Smith during last year’s 150th Open Championship.

A similar Formula 1 series Drive to Survive boosted the popularity of motorsport.

And it is hoped Full Swing, which dropped on the streaming service last week, will do the same for golf.

However, it could also have a knock-on effect on the Home of Golf, thanks to some stunning camera work in the final episode.

Full Swing in St Andrews has ‘vast potential to attract new visitors’

The series is described as a gripping behind-the-scenes glimpse at some of the top players, including their rivalries, family relationships.

And it captures the controversy over the breakaway LIV golf tournament, which came to a head during the 2022 Open.

But cameras also pan round to show beautiful views of the world-famous West Sands.

The West Sands features in Full Swing St Andrews shots
The West Sands, St Andrews is seen in Full Swing on Netflix. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

And crowds of golf fans are seen walking on the streets of St Andrews.

Scenes at the 18th hole of the Old Course also feature Rusacks Hotel in the background.

Rusacks Hotel features in Full Swing St Andrews shots.
Rusacks Hotel is in the background of some shots. Image: David Davies/PA Wire.

General manager Seamus Coen is over the moon with the coverage.

He says: “We are delighted that the Netflix series Full Swing highlights the glory of The Open and the sporting heritage of St Andrews – with our hotel located at the heart of it all.

“Being showcased in such a series allows our hotel to engage with international communities and global golf enthusiasts like never before.

“There is vast potential to attract new visitors and hopefully become a bucket list hotel for those who visit Scotland.”

St Andrews is ‘the Holy Grail of golf’

Other scenes show aerial views of St Andrews and some of the world’s best players posing on the Swilcan Bridge.

And McIlroy describes the Old Course as “the Holy Grail” of golf.

Golf legends Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus pose for a photo on the Swilcan Bridge. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

According to VisitScotland, Scotland’s golf courses attract around 220,000 golfing visitors every year.

And every £1 spent on green fees is said to generate a further £5 on hotels, restaurants and retail.

Alan Grant, VisitScotland’s senior golf manager, said: “As the home of golf, Scotland is an unmissable destination for golf fans and global television exposure helps raise that profile even further.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Historical buildings across Fife are at risk of demolition. Image: DC Thomson.
7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them
Louis the peacock in Dunfermline
Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack
The crash happened on the A92 near the Preston roundabout. Image: Google..
One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash
Leanna Rutherford was last seen on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle
St Andrews University where the TB drug was developed
'Exciting' tuberculosis drug developed in St Andrews could save millions of lives
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Carnegie Primary School closed due to several coronavirus cases. Picture shows; Carnegie Primary School, Dunfermline.. Dunfermline. Courtesy Google Maps Date; 07/10/2020
'We want to be in our classrooms': Teachers urge Education Secretary to prevent eight…
Body found outside the TSB Bank in Leven High Street. One police van with two police standing by the tent and one SOCO taking pictures of the scene and body
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man found on Leven High Street
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
Kayleigh Shields.
Kirkcaldy woman banned after Christmas Day drink-drive crash
Chair of St Andrews Space for Cycling, Tony Waterston, on South Street in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Cheers and jeers as St Andrews residents vote to keep South Street changes
3

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Two men have been charged following a drugs raid on Camperdown Road Picture shows; Camperdown Road, Dundee . Camperdown Road, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/02/2023
Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants
2
Grant George of Badlands Barber with Brandon Mundo, who is moving his business Deadset Studios into the shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Closure-hit Perth barbers to reopen under former staff member with new name
3
Leanna Rutherford was last seen on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle
4
Andrew Caulfield.
Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months
5
Logan Summers.
High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced…
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
8
The injured Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can…
9
Kate Forbes hands aloft, wearing a SNP rosette
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP’s Kate Forbes can’t run from questions about her religious beliefs
2
10
Dundee Design Project assistant manager Nicola Brewer and founder Fiona Peel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee art shop set to close just months after plans to find bigger premises

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Kwame Thomas and Ryan Clampin injury updates as he…
Michael Foreman and George Logan at the tennis court at the end of the site.
River Tay butterfly orchids could save threatened land at Balhomie
Filming took place in the City Square in February 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic
Danielle Greene, owner of Greene Creatives. Image: Alan Richardson.
From side hustle to success: Meet the Dundee social media expert helping local firms…
Dean Souter (left) and Mike after he ran the London Marathon in 2019 for MS Society. Image: Mike Souter.
Blairgowrie dad with MS 'amazed' as £10k raised in 72 hours to get him…
Billy Birse-Stewart. Image: Harpers.
Historic charity in turmoil after report says Dunkeld former wine salesman 'interfered' with election
Abigail Bennett with daughters Wren and Honey, and dogs Marley and Lois. Image: Phil Hannah
'I changed my appearance and moved after domestic abuse - Perth charity saved my…
St Johnstone fans at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6
Stanley Mills.
Plan for 81 homes and a play area in Stanley recommended for approval
Stephen Eighteen Story - CR0039457 - Remembrance day at Bowerswell House in Perth -- Picture shows UPDATED FILE PIX Councillor Peter Barrett -- Bowerswell House, Bowerswell Road, Perth - Friday 11th November 2022 Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Cash needed to save 'hundreds' of Perth and Kinross Council jobs, says councillor

Editor's Picks

Most Commented