Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man found on Leven High Street By Laura Devlin February 20 2023, 1.20pm Updated: February 20 2023, 1.49pm Police were called to Leven High Street around 7.30 on Monday morning. Image: David Wardle/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Fife 7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle 'Exciting' tuberculosis drug developed in St Andrews could save millions of lives 'We want to be in our classrooms': Teachers urge Education Secretary to prevent eight… St Andrews stars in gripping Netflix golf documentary Full Swing Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train Kirkcaldy woman banned after Christmas Day drink-drive crash Cheers and jeers as St Andrews residents vote to keep South Street changes 3 Most Read 1 Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants 2 Closure-hit Perth barbers to reopen under former staff member with new name 3 Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle 4 Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months 5 High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced… 6 Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son 7 Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed 8 Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can… 9 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP’s Kate Forbes can’t run from questions about her religious beliefs 2 10 Dundee art shop set to close just months after plans to find bigger premises More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Kwame Thomas and Ryan Clampin injury updates as he… River Tay butterfly orchids could save threatened land at Balhomie Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic From side hustle to success: Meet the Dundee social media expert helping local firms… Blairgowrie dad with MS 'amazed' as £10k raised in 72 hours to get him… Historic charity in turmoil after report says Dunkeld former wine salesman 'interfered' with election 'I changed my appearance and moved after domestic abuse - Perth charity saved my… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6 Plan for 81 homes and a play area in Stanley recommended for approval Cash needed to save 'hundreds' of Perth and Kinross Council jobs, says councillor Editor's Picks High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced at High Court ‘I changed my appearance and moved after domestic abuse – Perth charity saved my life’ Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack Blairgowrie dad with MS ‘amazed’ as £10k raised in 72 hours to get him back in the hills Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic 7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them Historic charity in turmoil after report says Dunkeld former wine salesman ‘interfered’ with election From side hustle to success: Meet the Dundee social media expert helping local firms go global One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6 Most Commented 1 Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants 2 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 3 Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme 4 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare 5 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 6 How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister 7 EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister 8 SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee 9 No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone 10 Restaurant review: Seafood pancake star of the meal on a trip to The Townhouse Hotel in Angus