Referrals double for Glenrothes charity offering family support

Demand has increased for The Muirhead Outreach Project, an early intervention and trauma support charity in Glenrothes.

In 2022, the charity supported around 200 people. So far in 2023, it’s supporting 101 individuals and has two referrals in process.

Janine Norris, development officer at Muirhead Outreach Project, says: “Referrals have more than doubled since 2019, but we still have the same small team working to meet that demand. Most referrals were self-referral, but a lot now are coming from schools and social work or other statutory bodies, because services are over stretched.”

What does Muirhead Outreach Project do?

Muirhead Outreach Project in Glenrothes offers family support at difficult times. It was initially created to provide support through befriending youth groups for families who had children in care or at risk of being taken into care. The aim was to prevent children from ending up in care or to provide better support for children coming home from care.

Now, the charity offers training and support to the whole family.

Janine says: “About six years ago, we realised that the children were coming along, they were having a good time at the youth clubs, but when they went home, nothing was changing. The work wasn’t making sustainable changes.”

The solution was an eight week foundation course that the whole family works through with the help of a support worker, covering topics like communication and how to respond better to emotions and challenging behaviours.

Mandy Temple, one of the charity’s support workers, says: “Usually organisations will work with specifics, like children or lone parents, but we are a full family approach. The foundation work was built off the fact that in order to see sustainable change in children, it has to come from the top down. So you have to work together as a family.”

Reducing experience of trauma in families

The goal is to help families make positive changes so they don’t get to a crisis point, with a big focus on reducing experiences of trauma and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES). Support workers help families recognise areas where improvements can be made (which is helpful for breaking generational cycles), support them through 1-2-1 or group settings and refer to other professionals for any additional support that’s needed.

This programme can make a tremendous difference, helping families make changes for the better.

Mandy explains: “Although we’re early intervention, we still get a lot of families coming through the door who are at crisis. They’ll have been through many professionals before they get to us, so their trust is low.

“Then once they’re part of our service, trust is built and they feel that they’re heard, listened to and not judged. They’ve seen changes too, changes in their relationships.”

Creating positive experiences for local children and families

Muirhead Outreach Project also helps create positive experiences for their families. Last year, they organised family days out, including a trip to the panto and a trampoline park. It helps reduce isolation and build a sense of community, but it’s also a chance to have fun.

Janine adds: “For some of our families, they wouldn’t be able to afford these days and a lot of them wouldn’t have the confidence to take their children out themselves.”

The charity also has a caravan in Kinghorn, which families can use for a short break. Janine explains: “For some families we work with, that’s been their first holiday or it’s the only holiday they get through the year.

“It’s not massively far away but it’s a really special place, the scenery is beautiful, it’s right on the beach. It’s just a chance for them to get away from normal life and have a break.

“This year, all of our community fundraising is going towards eventually replacing and getting a new caravan.”

Help the charity in Glenrothes provide essential family support

Muirhead Outreach Project relies on fundraising to be able to offer local communities this important support. It has a small team working to meet demand, despite referrals more than doubling since 2019.

It’s all possible thanks to the dedicated, passionate team of staff who are completely invested in what they do, working hard to put the resources they have to good use.

Having a corporate partner in Leviton also helps, with the Glenrothes business offering support and fundraising help. In fact, Leviton employees ran a football tournament last year that raised enough money to cover the cost of all the families going to the panto.

Janine says: “We’ve been working together for about a year and we have a really good relationship and understanding.

“It’s so humbling how engaged the entire staff at Leviton has become. They’re so interested and keen to provide help, whether it’s raising funds for us, fixing things in the caravan or putting new doors in the office for us.

“It’s not just the money side of things, it’s the connection.”

You can help Muirhead Outreach Project provide its vital support for local families. The charity will be running fundraising events throughout the year. Follow the charity on Facebook to stay up-to-date.

Find out more about Leviton and its corporate partnership with Muirhead Outreach Project.