Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town

A man has been arrested in Burntisland after armed police were spotted responding to an incident.

Several officers were spotted by residents at the town’s primary school on Saturday evening.

They were gathering there in response to an incident in Landale Gardens.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

He is expected to appear in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.20pm on Saturday we were called to a report of concern for a person in the Landale Gardens area of Burntisland.

“Officers attended and a 56-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.”