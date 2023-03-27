Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure

The American-inspired catering business announced the sudden closure on Saturday.

By Kieran Webster
The Smoked Thistle owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The owners of a Fife-based mobile catering firm The Smoked Thistle have announced their closure.

In a social media post, the owners thanked their loyal customers for their support.

The Smoked Thistle catered for events across Scotland – selling burgers and smoked meats.

The announcement was made on Saturday night.

It said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce tonight is our last ever event.

“Unfortunately the time has come to close the doors, we would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers, friends and family for the support over the past two years.

The Smoked Thistle food truck at Menmuir Village Hall, Menmuir near Brechin.

“If anyone is interested in buying the business please reach out.

“Much love and thanks again.

“We hope to be able to continue our Christmas orders.”

Customers expressed their sadness on the post after finding out about the closure.

One commented: “Absolutely gutted for you guys. All the best for the future.

Another said: “That’s a shame, you’re food was amazing. Hopefully you’ll restart again, somewhere close-by preferably.”

‘We’ve had a tough couple of years’

It comes months after owners, Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne, feared they would be forced to shut after struggling to find a replacement part for the van they operate from.

Speaking at the time, co-owner Rob admitted they had gone through a “tough couple of years.”

He said: “We’ve had a couple of tough years with shortages of staff and the rise in fuel and food costs pushing everything up.”

The owners of The Smoked Thistle have been approached for comment.

