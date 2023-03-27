Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owners of a Fife-based mobile catering firm The Smoked Thistle have announced their closure.

In a social media post, the owners thanked their loyal customers for their support.

The Smoked Thistle catered for events across Scotland – selling burgers and smoked meats.

The announcement was made on Saturday night.

It said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce tonight is our last ever event.

“Unfortunately the time has come to close the doors, we would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers, friends and family for the support over the past two years.

“If anyone is interested in buying the business please reach out.

“Much love and thanks again.

“We hope to be able to continue our Christmas orders.”

Customers expressed their sadness on the post after finding out about the closure.

One commented: “Absolutely gutted for you guys. All the best for the future.

Another said: “That’s a shame, you’re food was amazing. Hopefully you’ll restart again, somewhere close-by preferably.”

‘We’ve had a tough couple of years’

It comes months after owners, Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne, feared they would be forced to shut after struggling to find a replacement part for the van they operate from.

Speaking at the time, co-owner Rob admitted they had gone through a “tough couple of years.”

He said: “We’ve had a couple of tough years with shortages of staff and the rise in fuel and food costs pushing everything up.”

The owners of The Smoked Thistle have been approached for comment.