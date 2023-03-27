Crieff carer who took cocaine to work escapes with warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff carer who took cocaine to work escapes with warning

Kyle Taylor was employed as a support worker by Hillcrest Futures in Crieff he misplaced the Class A drug in the facility.

By Poppy Watson
A Crieff carer has been warned by the Scottish Social Services Council. Image: SSSC.

A Perthshire carer who took cocaine into a care home has been handed a one-year warning.

Kyle Taylor was employed as a support worker by Hillcrest Futures in Crieff when the incident occurred on or around September 13 last year.

The 24-year-old was not on shift at the time and “misplaced” the drug while visiting the Milnab Street facility to check the rota.

But despite realising what had happened, the care regulator says Taylor failed to contact his colleagues and warn them.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found that Taylor’s actions had “placed service users at risk of harm” had they found the drugs.

The carer dropped cocaine in the Crieff care home. Image: Shutterstock.

The watchdog said: “While you were not on shift at the time of the behaviour, you entered your place of work with a class A drug in your possession and failed to contact your employer or colleagues when you realised you had dropped this.

“Your actions placed service users at risk of harm should they have found the drugs.”

Carer handed one-year warning

The SSSC says that Taylor, who no longer works at the Crieff care home, had admitted the behaviour and shown “significant insight and regret”.

The report says this insight and the “remote” risk of repeated behaviour mean there are no ongoing public protection concerns.

The report added: “However, your behaviour compromises the confidence in the social services profession and falls short of the professionalism expected of a social service worker.”

Service users were placed at risk of harm. Image: Shutterstock

The support worker has now been handed a one-year warning, meaning any further issues could lead to suspension or removal from the SSSC register.

Prior to the incident, he had a clean record in the care industry.

A spokesperson for the Crieff care home said: “We can confirm that this person is no longer employed by Hillcrest Futures.”

The Courier was unable to reach Taylor for comment.

