Angus horse rider slams off-road bikers after near miss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus horse rider slams off-road bikers after near miss

Local rider Rosie Clark says her horse was spooked by bikes at the weekend, nearly causing a serious accident

By Lindsey Hamilton
Rosie Clark and her horse Flynn. Image: Rosie Clark
Rosie Clark and her horse Flynn. Image: Rosie Clark

Angus horse rider Rosie Clarke says she was lucky to avoid a serious accident after off-road bikers spooked her horse.

The incident came as worried locals say it’s only a matter of time before bikers plaguing a Carnoustie forest injure an animal or child.

Regular users of the Millennium Forest at Pitskelly Park Woods in Carnoustie say they are also upset at the damage the bikers are causing in the area.

Rosie told The Courier: “I was riding my horse along the public core path yesterday and nearly had a very serious accident when two bikes came flying around the corner.

“The boys were very apologetic, but they shouldn’t have been there.”

Horse rider’s near miss

“The bikes have been around the area for quite a long time and haven’t really been an issue.”

Rosie says the bikers previously stuck to off-road tracks and avoided public footpaths, but they no longer do this.

She added: “On Saturday I obviously knew they were around as you can hear the noise from miles around, but I thought we’d be ok on the core path which we usually use.

“We were walking along when a bike came speeding around a corner.

One of the paths affected by the bikers. Image: Paul Reid

“The young lad stopped and turned off his engine, but then a second bike came speeding round and my horse nearly exploded.

“The second lad wasn’t going to stop until his pal shouted at him.”

Rosie said the rider was “very polite and apologetic” but she pointed out it was illegal for them to use the core paths.

She said: “I totally get that they want to have fun, and if they are on the private land around there I don’t have a problem, but the core paths should be off limits.”

Resident: ‘It’s beyond a joke’

Another local resident, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal, said: “The off-road motor bikes using the fields and Millennium Forest tracks are getting beyond a joke.

“The way they are racing about, especially on the paths, makes me worry it’s only a matter of time before someone is hurt.

“Many dog walkers use these paths and my concern is that a child or a dog could be hurt.”

The resident said he was aware that there were some behaving more responsibly than others but some were behaving badly.

Damage caused by bikers at the weekend. Image: Paul Reid

The forest is Angus Council’s biggest project to celebrate the new millennium and is part of the nationwide Millennium Forest for Scotland imitative.

An Angus Council spokesman said: “The incident was reported to both ourselves and the police who we understand attended to move the motorcyclists on.

“Parks officers will be attending at the woods this week to assess the damage.”

Bikers ‘will be dealt with accordingly’

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 2.55pm on Saturday to a report of youths on dirt bikes causing a nuisance in the Pitskelly Park area of Carnoustie.

“In this instance no one has been traced.

“When those responsible are identified and traced they will be dealt with accordingly.

“This kind of behaviour causes distress in our community and can also be unsafe.

“We are aware of ongoing issues and as part of regular patrols, officers continue to attend the area.

“We would appeal to riders to seek locations specifically suited to this kind of activity so that it can be carried out in a safe environment and also ask parents to make sure youngsters are aware of the dangers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Former 45 Cdo Royal Marine Craig Hunter on Ama Dablam in the Himalayas. Image: Craig Hunter.
Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Historic Montrose Customs House set for office redevelopment
Liz Sturrock played a major role in the musical and cultural life of Dundee and Angus.
Liz Sturrock of Dundee: Former music teacher and choir leader dies
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dundee rape trial Picture shows; Lewis Brodie. You Tube. Supplied by YouTube Date; Unknown
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
Angus Sex Offences
How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Angus in 2022?
Lorraine Galbraith's dog, Mocha, was attacked on Saturday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pregnant pooch from Kirriemuir 'could've miscarried' after being attacked twice by same dog
4
Several cars were left damaged on Barry Road in Carnoustie. Image: Google Street View
Police probe as several cars damaged on Carnoustie street
Newton Road, Carnoustie. Image: Google Maps
Man, 42, dies after car collides with wall in Carnoustie
David Lowson who has died aged 102. Image: Sheena MacDonald-Lowson
Direct descendant of Carnoustie's founding father dies aged 102
IED Training Solutions MD and former Royal Marines Commando Ian Clark (right) presents the cheque to Danny Egan of RMA - The Royal Marines Charity. Image: IED Training Solutions
Angus firm fulfils promise to Royal Marines Charity with £4,370 donation

Most Read

1
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
2
The Smoked Thistle owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure
3
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
2
4
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012683 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Tulloch Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Tulloch Primary School, Gillespie Place, Perth. Tuesday 27th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child
3
5
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dundee rape trial Picture shows; Lewis Brodie. You Tube. Supplied by YouTube Date; Unknown
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
6
Marmaris Kebab House owner Ibrar Ibrahim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab…
7
Lawside Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee
8
Alastair Law was found guilty of breaching the peace.
Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big…
9
Dundee Trade Lane site where new homes are planned
Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site
6
10
Keith Verden-Anderson, managing director of Smith Anderson. Image: Smith Anderson.
Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new…

More from The Courier

To go with story by Brian Stormont. New restaurant opening, first look Picture shows; Glenturret Lalique restaurant. Crieff. Supplied by Glenturret Lalique Date; 10/05/2021; 421c5c7c-ba91-49e6-a384-2aa999204ca8
The 7 restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide in Tayside that you must try
Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
Post Thumbnail
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's goal after he made it 3-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton…
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
Martin Shaw says the amount of litter beside roads is causing a strain on his mental wellbeing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag…
2
New SNP leader Humza Yousaf with his family. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today
3
Post Thumbnail
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
Vaughan forced two great saves from the Hamilton keeper. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can't…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented