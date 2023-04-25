Fife Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth Alarm raised after thick black smoke seen billowing from the site By Neil Henderson April 25 2023, 10.39pm Share Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4337047/fire-crews-tackle-blaze-at-electrical-sub-station-in-rosyth/ Copy Link Fire crews tackle the blaze in Viking Way, Rosyth. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire crews are tackling a blaze at an electrical sub station in Rosyth on Tuesday evening. Three appliances, two from Dunfermline station as well as a specialist foam unit from Kirkcaldy, have been despatched. Eyewitnesses reported seeing clouds of thick black smoke coming from the structure at around 8.30pm. Fire crews called to Viking Way in Rosyth. Image: Neil Henderson, DC Thomson One eyewitness said: “I could see a trail of thick black smoke rising above the buildings. Three crews tackling blaze “Moments later a police van and a fire engine went past at high speed. “Only a minute or two later and a second appliance along with two smaller fire vehicles also went in the same direction.” A section of Viking Way was sealed off as fire crews tackled the blaze. Crews tackling the blaze in Viking Way Rosyth. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 8.38pm to reports of an electric sub station on fire in Viking Way. “Two appliances from Dunfermline station as well as a foam unit from Kirkcaldy were despatched and remain at the scene. “There are no reports of any casualties from the incident.” More to follow Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close