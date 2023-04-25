Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at an electrical sub station in Rosyth on Tuesday evening.

Three appliances, two from Dunfermline station as well as a specialist foam unit from Kirkcaldy, have been despatched.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing clouds of thick black smoke coming from the structure at around 8.30pm.

One eyewitness said: “I could see a trail of thick black smoke rising above the buildings.

Three crews tackling blaze

“Moments later a police van and a fire engine went past at high speed.

“Only a minute or two later and a second appliance along with two smaller fire vehicles also went in the same direction.”

A section of Viking Way was sealed off as fire crews tackled the blaze.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 8.38pm to reports of an electric sub station on fire in Viking Way.

“Two appliances from Dunfermline station as well as a foam unit from Kirkcaldy were despatched and remain at the scene.

“There are no reports of any casualties from the incident.”

