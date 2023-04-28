Pictures as Dorothy, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion join in this year’s Elie Scarecrow Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures as Dorothy, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion join in this year’s Elie Scarecrow Festival

For the first time, organisers have introduced a theme - The Wizard of Oz.

By Claire Warrender
Brenda Smith and Ron Howie from the local care home post their entries for the scarecrow hunt in the post box.
Brenda Smith and Ron Howie from the local care home post their entries for the scarecrow hunt in the post box. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The 2023 Elie Scarecrow Festival is up and running.

And there are at least 35 clever creations to find around the East Neuk village, with prizes on offer.

This year visitors will be able to follow the yellow brick road as the event has been given a Wizard of Oz theme.

The Yellow Brick Road leads to Dorothy and the Tin Man. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It’s the first time organisers have introduced a theme – and it’s all because of two special anniversaries.

Elie Fayre Day, which organises the annual event, is 40 this year.

And the scarecrow festival is in its 10th year.

Shona Jones of Elie Fayre Day says: “A 40th anniversary is marked by ruby and a 10th is tin.

“We couldn’t help but think of the ruby slippers and the Tin Man from the Wizard of Oz.”

Find the scarecrows on the map

People can find all the scarecrows by picking up a map from LJ’s ice cream shop on Elie High Street.

However, there are are a few surprise ones to spot along the way.

Shona Jones, right, and Connie Gardner with their Elie Scarecrow Festival display at LJ's.
Shona Jones, right, and Connie Gardner with their display at LJ’s. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Anyone who finds all the scarecrows can then enter a competition with the chance of a prize.

The £2 cost of the map goes towards Elie Fayre Day fundraising for various local events and causes.

The 2023 Elie Scarecrow Festival runs until Monday.

And on Sunday, there will be a special screening of The Wizard of Oz at Earlsferry Town Hall from 4pm.

The 2023 Elie Scarecrow Festival features Daniel and the Lions at The Elie Church Gates
Daniel and the Lions at The Elie Church Gates. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
SWI Afternoon tea at Links Place is part of the 2023 Elie Scarecrow Festival
SWI Afternoon tea at Links Place. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Farmer Giles sleeps it off at the Station Buffet.
Farmer Giles sleeps it off at the Station Buffet. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Residents from the local care home in Earlsferry were out and about spotting all the scarecrows including the Tin Man outside Elie Pharmacy
Residents from the local care home in Earlsferry were out and about spotting all the scarecrows including the Tin Man outside Elie Pharmacy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Scaredy Cat, 23 High Street which always has the largest scarecrow.
Scaredy Cat, 23 High Street which always has the largest scarecrow. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
The Tin Man in the playpark.
The Tin Man in the playpark. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

