Pictures as Dorothy, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion join in this year’s Elie Scarecrow Festival

The 2023 Elie Scarecrow Festival is up and running.

And there are at least 35 clever creations to find around the East Neuk village, with prizes on offer.

This year visitors will be able to follow the yellow brick road as the event has been given a Wizard of Oz theme.

It’s the first time organisers have introduced a theme – and it’s all because of two special anniversaries.

Elie Fayre Day, which organises the annual event, is 40 this year.

And the scarecrow festival is in its 10th year.

Shona Jones of Elie Fayre Day says: “A 40th anniversary is marked by ruby and a 10th is tin.

“We couldn’t help but think of the ruby slippers and the Tin Man from the Wizard of Oz.”

Find the scarecrows on the map

People can find all the scarecrows by picking up a map from LJ’s ice cream shop on Elie High Street.

However, there are are a few surprise ones to spot along the way.

Anyone who finds all the scarecrows can then enter a competition with the chance of a prize.

The £2 cost of the map goes towards Elie Fayre Day fundraising for various local events and causes.

The 2023 Elie Scarecrow Festival runs until Monday.

And on Sunday, there will be a special screening of The Wizard of Oz at Earlsferry Town Hall from 4pm.