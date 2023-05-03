Fife Fife teacher ‘told kids she was asked to buy husband porn, used N-word and mocked dyslexic pupil’ The female teacher is also accused of making "positive" references to alcohol and drugs while working at Beath High School. By Chloe Burrell May 3 2023, 10.46am Share Fife teacher ‘told kids she was asked to buy husband porn, used N-word and mocked dyslexic pupil’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4357624/fife-teacher-gtcs-hearing-dyslexia-porn/ Copy Link Beath High School in Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Street View [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]