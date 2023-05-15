‘Driverless’ buses launch in Fife – when and where to catch them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Driverless’ buses launch in Fife – when and where to catch them

The services follow a 14-mile route between Ferrytoll and Edinburgh Park.

By Chloe Burrell
Scottish Transport Minister Kevin Stewart Minister for Transport is joined by one of the bus operators/drivers Stuart Doidge in South Queensferry. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Transport Minister Kevin Stewart and operator Stuart Doidge with an autonomous bus. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Passengers are being welcomed on board ‘driverless’ buses in Fife for the first time on Monday.

Autonomous vehicles are travelling a 14-mile route from Ferrytoll Park and Ride near Inverkeithing across to the Forth Road Bridge to Edinburgh Park transport interchange.

It is believed to be the first registered bus service in the world to use full-sized autonomous buses.

Thousands of passengers per week

About 10,000 passengers are expected to travel on the services each week.

Although the technology is what drives the vehicle on part of the route, a ‘bus captain’ will remain on board to sell tickets and answer questions, as well as a ‘safety driver’ to monitor the technology.

The trial will run until 2025, with hopes of extending the route into Dunfermline next year.

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart said: “It is really exciting to see the innovative and ambitious CAVForth Project take to the roads in earnest after all the hard work of the partner organisations involved in bringing this world first to Scotland.

“We want Scotland to continue to be at the forefront in the development of connected and autonomous vehicles and the start of this live trial will really help the country establish its credentials on the world stage.”

‘Incredibly exciting time’

The Courier’s transport reporter Joanna Bremner  took a ride on one of the ‘driverless’ buses on Friday, describing it as the “stuff of sci-fi television of old”.

Ray O’Toole, executive chairman for Stagecoach, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time, and we are delighted to see the hard work of all partners involved pay off.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of transport innovation with this project, marking a significant milestone for public transport and we look forward to welcoming our customers on board from Monday.”

Timetable for Fife ‘driverless’ buses

The autonomous buses run to a seven-day timetable with three stops:

  • Ferrytoll Park and Ride
  • Forth Road Bridge South Access
  • Edinburgh Park

The first buses leave Ferrytoll at 7.30am Monday to Friday, and 9am Saturday and Sunday.

Buses then leave every 30 minutes until the final departure at 6pm each evening.

In the other direction, buses leave Edinburgh Park at 8.10am Monday to Friday, and 9.30am at weekends, with the last service leaving at 6.30pm.

[[title]]

[[text]]

