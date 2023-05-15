‘Driverless’ buses launch in Fife – when and where to catch them

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Passengers are being welcomed on board ‘driverless’ buses in Fife for the first time on Monday.

Autonomous vehicles are travelling a 14-mile route from Ferrytoll Park and Ride near Inverkeithing across to the Forth Road Bridge to Edinburgh Park transport interchange.

It is believed to be the first registered bus service in the world to use full-sized autonomous buses.

Thousands of passengers per week

About 10,000 passengers are expected to travel on the services each week.

Although the technology is what drives the vehicle on part of the route, a ‘bus captain’ will remain on board to sell tickets and answer questions, as well as a ‘safety driver’ to monitor the technology.

The trial will run until 2025, with hopes of extending the route into Dunfermline next year.

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart said: “It is really exciting to see the innovative and ambitious CAVForth Project take to the roads in earnest after all the hard work of the partner organisations involved in bringing this world first to Scotland.

“We want Scotland to continue to be at the forefront in the development of connected and autonomous vehicles and the start of this live trial will really help the country establish its credentials on the world stage.”

‘Incredibly exciting time’

The Courier’s transport reporter Joanna Bremner took a ride on one of the ‘driverless’ buses on Friday, describing it as the “stuff of sci-fi television of old”.

Ray O’Toole, executive chairman for Stagecoach, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time, and we are delighted to see the hard work of all partners involved pay off.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of transport innovation with this project, marking a significant milestone for public transport and we look forward to welcoming our customers on board from Monday.”

Timetable for Fife ‘driverless’ buses

The autonomous buses run to a seven-day timetable with three stops:

Ferrytoll Park and Ride

Forth Road Bridge South Access

Edinburgh Park

The first buses leave Ferrytoll at 7.30am Monday to Friday, and 9am Saturday and Sunday.

Buses then leave every 30 minutes until the final departure at 6pm each evening.

In the other direction, buses leave Edinburgh Park at 8.10am Monday to Friday, and 9.30am at weekends, with the last service leaving at 6.30pm.