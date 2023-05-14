Fife Best pictures as 1,600 runners take part in Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy Beveridge Park was a sea of pink as the starter's horn was sounded by 11-year-old Saoirse O'Halloran, who was diagnosed with cancer eight weeks ago. Charity fundraisers gathered for the annual Fife Race for Life at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender Share Best pictures as 1,600 runners take part in Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4386364/race-for-life-kirkcaldy-2/ Copy Link 0 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
