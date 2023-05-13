Concern grows for woman, 30, missing from Lochgelly

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is growing for a 30-year-old woman reported missing from the Lochgelly area.

Police in Fife are appealing for assistance in tracing Sarah Watson, who was last seen in the Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly areas on Monday.

She is described as 5ft 1ins, slim build with blonde hair and regularly wears thick black eyeliner.

A description of her clothing is currently unknown.

Officers say Sarah is known to have links to the Lochgelly, Rosyth, Dunfermline and Glenrothes areas.

Police appeal for public’s help to find Sarah

Sergeant Barry Stewart from Cowdenbeath Police Station said: “Sarah’s whereabouts are currently unknown and her family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“We have a number of police resources out looking for Sarah, and I am now looking for assistance from the public”.

People with information are asked to contact 101 quoting incident reference 1435 of May 10.