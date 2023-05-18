Thousands expected to attend 2023 Fife Show near Cupar this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Thousands expected to attend 2023 Fife Show near Cupar this weekend

The annual agricultural event is one of the biggest in Scotland and brings farming and the community together with its mix of countryside pursuits and fairground rides.

By Claire Warrender
Rory Orr leads out Lomond Sophie 154 in the Young Handlers category at last year's Fife Show. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Rory Orr leads out Lomond Sophie 154 in the Young Handlers category at last year's Fife Show. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

The Fife Show returns this weekend with thousands of people expected to attend the popular event.

The extravaganza near Cupar is one of the biggest of its type in Scotland and marks the start of the area’s show season.

It has been a fixture on the agricultural calendar since 1821.

Huge crowds are expected at the 2023 Fife Show
Last year's event was popular and huge crowds are again expected at the 2023 Fife Show. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

And it brings farming and the community together with its mixture of livestock and family fun.

It takes place at Kinloss House and runs from 9am to 5pm.

This year includes all the usual showing classes for cattle, sheep and horses.

And one of the highlights will be a pig race in the main ring, where spectators are invited to cheer on their favourite.

Ferrets, fishing and tug o’ war

Entries will also be taken for a pet show, with classes for hamsters, rabbits, guinea pics and any other pet people want to take.

A separate dog show with various classes will start at 3pm.

Fly fishing instruction, archery and swordsmanship are also on the agenda.

And a young farmers’ tug o’ war competition always proves popular.

Tug o’ war. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT homson.

Ferret racing, gun dogs and a parade of vintage agricultural vehicles are among the other entertainment.

Meanwhile, for the thrill-seekers out there there will be funfair rides.

And there will also be plenty to eat and drink at the new food court area.

2023 Fife Show tickets and parking information

Entry to the Fife Show is free for under 14s and adult tickets are £20 at the gate.

And there is free parking a short walk from the show ground and those with a blue badge will be directed to disabled parking.

Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a short lead.

A timetable of events throughout the day is available here.

Look out for our online gallery of best pictures from the event over the weekend.

