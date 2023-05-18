Thousands expected to attend 2023 Fife Show near Cupar this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Fife Show returns this weekend with thousands of people expected to attend the popular event.

The extravaganza near Cupar is one of the biggest of its type in Scotland and marks the start of the area’s show season.

It has been a fixture on the agricultural calendar since 1821.

And it brings farming and the community together with its mixture of livestock and family fun.

It takes place at Kinloss House and runs from 9am to 5pm.

This year includes all the usual showing classes for cattle, sheep and horses.

And one of the highlights will be a pig race in the main ring, where spectators are invited to cheer on their favourite.

Ferrets, fishing and tug o’ war

Entries will also be taken for a pet show, with classes for hamsters, rabbits, guinea pics and any other pet people want to take.

A separate dog show with various classes will start at 3pm.

Fly fishing instruction, archery and swordsmanship are also on the agenda.

And a young farmers’ tug o’ war competition always proves popular.

Ferret racing, gun dogs and a parade of vintage agricultural vehicles are among the other entertainment.

Meanwhile, for the thrill-seekers out there there will be funfair rides.

And there will also be plenty to eat and drink at the new food court area.

2023 Fife Show tickets and parking information

Entry to the Fife Show is free for under 14s and adult tickets are £20 at the gate.

And there is free parking a short walk from the show ground and those with a blue badge will be directed to disabled parking.

Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a short lead.

A timetable of events throughout the day is available here.

Look out for our online gallery of best pictures from the event over the weekend.