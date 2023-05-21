23 pictures as thousands enjoy this year’s Fife Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

23 pictures as thousands enjoy this year’s Fife Show

The show near Cupar has been bringing farming and the community together for more than 200 years.

James Watson (6) and his first prize in the Young Handler 10 and under rosette. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Thousands of people descended on the Fife Show on Saturday to enjoy a day of countryside fun.

The event, near Cupar, celebrated its 200th anniversary last year and is one of Scotland’s premier agricultural shows.

It brings farming and the community together with its mix of showing classes for livestock and funfair rides.

Families also enjoyed pig and ferret racing, while young farmers took part in their annual tug o’ war competition.

And a display of both vintage and modern agricultural vehicles was a draw for many.

Pet shows, swordsmanship, archery and fly fishing were among the other entertainment.

Our photographer Kim Cessford has shared some of his best Fife Show pictures.

Heavy Horse Turnouts in the main ring. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The craft of crook making explained. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Mordor Gundogs demonstration of skills. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Their dogs were put to the test. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Clydesdale horses were up for judging. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
People came out to watch the showjumping. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Fife Bloodhounds stand drew visitors to the show. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Stuart McDougall demonstrated how to shear a sheep. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The crowd were impressed with his skills. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Emma McKnight (6) got to meet a calf at the Fife Show. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The sheep pens were ready for the day ahead. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Participants got their sheep prepared for judging. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Visitors had the opportunity to try archery. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
People got ready for the Grand Parade of Livestock. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Emilie King (3) enjoyed her visit to the Kids Countryside Marquee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Farrier Lewis Balfour demonstrated his skills. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A close up the horseshoe being made. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The horseshoe was then put into place. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Cupar and District Pipe Band performed for the crowd. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tillia Ogilvy-Wedderburn (1 1/2) checked out the vintage tractors. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
An Eagle Owl in flight at the Fife Show. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Rob Judd from Raptor World at the Scottish Deer Centre gave a demonstration. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

 

 

Conversation

