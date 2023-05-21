Fife 23 pictures as thousands enjoy this year’s Fife Show The show near Cupar has been bringing farming and the community together for more than 200 years. James Watson (6) and his first prize in the Young Handler 10 and under rosette. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender Share 23 pictures as thousands enjoy this year’s Fife Show Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4406206/fife-show-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Thousands of people descended on the Fife Show on Saturday to enjoy a day of countryside fun. The event, near Cupar, celebrated its 200th anniversary last year and is one of Scotland’s premier agricultural shows. It brings farming and the community together with its mix of showing classes for livestock and funfair rides. Families also enjoyed pig and ferret racing, while young farmers took part in their annual tug o’ war competition. And a display of both vintage and modern agricultural vehicles was a draw for many. Pet shows, swordsmanship, archery and fly fishing were among the other entertainment. Our photographer Kim Cessford has shared some of his best Fife Show pictures. Heavy Horse Turnouts in the main ring. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The craft of crook making explained. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Mordor Gundogs demonstration of skills. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Their dogs were put to the test. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The Clydesdale horses were up for judging. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson People came out to watch the showjumping. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The Fife Bloodhounds stand drew visitors to the show. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Stuart McDougall demonstrated how to shear a sheep. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The crowd were impressed with his skills. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Emma McKnight (6) got to meet a calf at the Fife Show. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The sheep pens were ready for the day ahead. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Participants got their sheep prepared for judging. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Visitors had the opportunity to try archery. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson People got ready for the Grand Parade of Livestock. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Emilie King (3) enjoyed her visit to the Kids Countryside Marquee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Farrier Lewis Balfour demonstrated his skills. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A close up the horseshoe being made. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The horseshoe was then put into place. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Cupar and District Pipe Band performed for the crowd. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Tillia Ogilvy-Wedderburn (1 1/2) checked out the vintage tractors. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson An Eagle Owl in flight at the Fife Show. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Rob Judd from Raptor World at the Scottish Deer Centre gave a demonstration. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation