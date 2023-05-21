23 pictures as thousands enjoy this year’s Fife Show

Thousands of people descended on the Fife Show on Saturday to enjoy a day of countryside fun.

The event, near Cupar, celebrated its 200th anniversary last year and is one of Scotland’s premier agricultural shows.

It brings farming and the community together with its mix of showing classes for livestock and funfair rides.

Families also enjoyed pig and ferret racing, while young farmers took part in their annual tug o’ war competition.

And a display of both vintage and modern agricultural vehicles was a draw for many.

Pet shows, swordsmanship, archery and fly fishing were among the other entertainment.

Our photographer Kim Cessford has shared some of his best Fife Show pictures.