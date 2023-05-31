Turret on prominent St Andrews hotel to be removed and rebuilt

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A turret on a prominent St Andrews hotel is to be removed and rebuilt as part of its transformation into flats.

Proposals to redevelop the Russell Hotel into six luxury apartments were approved by councillors in December.

Now developers have come forward with amended plans which involve replacing the building’s entire roof.

Six air source heat pumps and a smoke ventilation shaft will also be placed on top.

The hotel on The Scores, one of St Andrews most exclusive streets, closed last year after 50 years of trading.

It sold for £3.5 million and will be developed into two and three bedroom apartments, with a penthouse in the loft.

‘Development respects street’s character’

The new plan was approved by members of Fife Council’s north east planning committee today (Wednesday).

This was despite an objection by the town’s community council, which fears the partial reconstruction will spoil the street’s roofscape.

Planning officer Chris Smith said: “The main changes include the roof structure being removed in its entirety and being rebuilt to match the existing.

“The turret on the north-east corner is proposed to be temporarily removed and then reinstated.”

Mr Smith said it would be difficult to see the heat pump and ventilation shaft from ground level unless you stood some distance away.

“In this instance it is considered that the proposal respects the character, appearance and prevailing pattern of the area,” he added.

‘Unsightly’ extension to be replaced

The Russell Hotel sits a stone’s throw from St Andrews Old Course.

And The Scores is Scotland’s sixth most expensive street in which to buy property, which an average selling price of £1.3 million.

The development will include the demolition of the building’s more modern extension on Murray Park, which has been described as unsightly.

It will be replaced with a more sympathetic structure in keeping with the rest of the street.