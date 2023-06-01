Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Caledonian Sleeper fault brings Kirkcaldy services to a halt

Trains arriving from Edinburgh were forced to divert to Cowdenbeath due to the issue.

By Ben MacDonald
Edinburgh-Kirkcaldy trains are being diverted to Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Street View

A fault with the Caledonian Sleeper brought services running from Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy to a halt on Thursday.

ScotRail announced that the train had broken down in between Kirkcaldy and Markinch at around 7am.

Staff on board the Sleeper were unable to overcome the fault and an assisting train was arranged to assist.

Customers were able to use their tickets on bus services to and from Inverkeithing.

National Rail confirmed at 9:15am that the disruption came to an end.

 

