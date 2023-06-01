Caledonian Sleeper fault brings Kirkcaldy services to a halt

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fault with the Caledonian Sleeper brought services running from Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy to a halt on Thursday.

ScotRail announced that the train had broken down in between Kirkcaldy and Markinch at around 7am.

Staff on board the Sleeper were unable to overcome the fault and an assisting train was arranged to assist.

/1⚠️ The Sleeper service to Aberdeen has developed a fault just north of Kirkcaldy meaning we are currently unable to run trains from Edinburgh via Kirkcaldy. Where possible, these will be diverted via Cowdenbeath. We are still able to run trains from Fife towards Edinburgh. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 1, 2023

Customers were able to use their tickets on bus services to and from Inverkeithing.

National Rail confirmed at 9:15am that the disruption came to an end.