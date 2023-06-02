Plan to house Ukrainian refugees in Fife care home for up to three years

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ukrainian refugees could be housed in a Fife care home once elderly residents move out.

Fife Council has agreed in principle to locate 30 to 40 people at Methilhaven Home in Methil, which is closing this month.

However, it has been made clear the plan is only feasible if the Scottish Government pays for the building’s refurbishment and running costs.

Methilhaven Home was ruled unfit for purpose some years ago.

And residents are about to move to a new purpose-built care village nearby.

The old building is to be demolished and the site is earmarked for council housing.

Discussions over the new proposal are at a very early stage.

But if it does go ahead, it could become home to Ukrainian refugees for up to three years.

Concerns for health services and building security

Concern has been expressed by Levenmouth councillors about the effect the move will have on health and education services.

And Labour councillor David Graham was keen to ensure the building was not left empty once the arrangement ends.

“I’m aware we’re going to be looking at upgrading the building to allow it to be used for this purpose,” he said.

“I want to make sure there’s provision to ensure demolition will happen in a timely manner given the ongoing fear in Levenmouth about derelict buildings being burnt to the ground.”

‘Refugees are welcome here’

Head of housing John Mills gave a number of assurances.

“We need to negotiate with the Scottish Government about funding,” he said.

“Then we need to carry out a feasibility study with property services to see what we need to do to the building to make it habitable for two to three years.

“As soon as that period is over we will be looking to demolish it and move to new-build council housing.”

Security will be in place while the feasibility study is ongoing.

And Mr Mills said concerns over local services would be addressed during the planning phase.

The council’s housing spokeswoman, Councillor Judy Hamilton said: “I do recognise the pressures on local services but I think the message has to be refugees are welcome here.”

Housing stock under pressure

The Methilhaven Home suggestion comes as the Scottish Government reviews the use of hotels to accommodate refugees.

There are already around 330 Ukrainian refugees in Fife, many of whom live with locals through a sponsorship scheme.

And Fife Council will help accommodate a number of other people who have been living on a cruise ship in Edinburgh for several months.

The council’s housing stock is under extreme pressure as homelessness in the region reaches record levels.

This means other forms of accommodation are having to be sought.