Plan to house Ukrainian refugees in Fife care home for up to three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Plan to house Ukrainian refugees in Fife care home for up to three years

The building will be empty once elderly residents move to a new care village this month.

By Claire Warrender
Methilhaven Home in Methil could house Ukrainian refugees.
Methilhaven Home in Methil could house Ukrainian refugees. Image: Google Street View.

Ukrainian refugees could be housed in a Fife care home once elderly residents move out.

Fife Council has agreed in principle to locate 30 to 40 people at Methilhaven Home in Methil, which is closing this month.

However, it has been made clear the plan is only feasible if the Scottish Government pays for the building’s refurbishment and running costs.

Methilhaven Home was ruled unfit for purpose some years ago.

An artists impression of the new Methil care village.
An artists impression of the new Methil care village.

And residents are about to move to a new purpose-built care village nearby.

The old building is to be demolished and the site is earmarked for council housing.

Discussions over the new proposal are at a very early stage.

But if it does go ahead, it could become home to Ukrainian refugees for up to three years.

Concerns for health services and building security

Concern has been expressed by Levenmouth councillors about the effect the move will have on health and education services.

And Labour councillor David Graham was keen to ensure the building was not left empty once the arrangement ends.

“I’m aware we’re going to be looking at upgrading the building to allow it to be used for this purpose,” he said.

“I want to make sure there’s provision to ensure demolition will happen in a timely manner given the ongoing fear in Levenmouth about derelict buildings being burnt to the ground.”

‘Refugees are welcome here’

Head of housing John Mills gave a number of assurances.

“We need to negotiate with the Scottish Government about funding,” he said.

“Then we need to carry out a feasibility study with property services to see what we need to do to the building to make it habitable for two to three years.

Councillor Judy Hamilton
Councillor Judy Hamilton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“As soon as that period is over we will be looking to demolish it and move to new-build council housing.”

Security will be in place while the feasibility study is ongoing.

And Mr Mills said concerns over local services would be addressed during the planning phase.

The council’s housing spokeswoman, Councillor Judy Hamilton said: “I do recognise the pressures on local services but I think the message has to be refugees are welcome here.”

Housing stock under pressure

The Methilhaven Home suggestion comes as the Scottish Government reviews the use of hotels to accommodate refugees.

There are already around 330 Ukrainian refugees in Fife, many of whom live with locals through a sponsorship scheme.

And Fife Council will help accommodate a number of other people who have been living on a cruise ship in Edinburgh for several months.

The council’s housing stock is under extreme pressure as homelessness in the region reaches record levels.

This means other forms of accommodation are having to be sought.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Viewforth High School Prom 2023
Proms in pictures: Viewforth High School's Class of 2023
Britain's Got Talent contestant Cammy Barnes
Barber does Kingdom of Fife proud with Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals performance
Last year's Chariots of Fire beach race
700 runners gearing up for St Andrews Chariots of Fire beach race this weekend
Staff outside Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Staff at Glenrothes trampoline park speak out over 'shock' closure as 21 jobs lost
Safiyyah Hussein, 13, has long brown hair with blonde highlights.
Girl, 13, missing from West Fife was last seen in Rosyth
Fred McAulay is headlining the 2023 Largo Arts Week
Comedian Fred MacAulay to headline 2023 Largo Arts Week
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. drink driver a92 Picture shows; David Burns. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 02/06/2023
Fife drink-driver caught after running out of fuel on A92
Players in action during North East Fife schools football festival.
Our pictures from North East Fife primary schools football festival
Birnie Loch, near Ladybank
Man, 64, kicked and punched dog before setting it on two women at Fife…
An artist's impression of a new McDonald's restaurant
Hopes of new McDonald's by M90 in Fife dashed over pedestrian safety fears

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]