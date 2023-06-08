Landmark Lochgelly building fenced off amid fears over falling masonry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Landmark Lochgelly building fenced off amid fears over falling masonry

A full structural inspection of the historic building is to be carried out.

By Neil Henderson
The landmark Lochgelly building has been fenced off/ close up of missing stonework. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The landmark Lochgelly building has been fenced off/ close up of missing stonework. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A landmark building in Lochgelly has been fenced off after loose masonry fell on to the street below.

Fire crews were called to the historic former Co-op building, on the corner of Bank Street and Chapel Street, after reports of falling debris on Wednesday evening.

Bank Street was closed for around an hour as the area was made safe.

An eyewitness said the emergency response was due a large piece of stonework falling on to the pavement below.

Road closed after reports of falling masonry

Joan McDonald told The Courier it was lucky that no one was walking below when it fell.

The landmark former Co-op building on Bank Street Lochgelly. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.
The landmark former Co-op building on Bank Street Lochgelly. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.

“I was across the road at the time and noticed people stopping to look.

“I went over to see what it was and only then saw a large piece of stonework, about a foot long and nearly as thick lying there.

“It could have killed someone had it hit them.

“This is a busy stretch throughout the day so it’s just luck that nobody was walking underneath.”

The entire building along Bank Street has now been fenced off as an inspection got under way.

Masonry falling from Lochgelly building ‘could have killed someone’

A spokesperson for Forth Building And Maintenance Services, instructed to carry out the inspection, said the work would take “some time” to complete.

He added: “Due to the age of the stonework and its ornate nature we are required to check the entire stretch.

“A hydraulic lift platform is being used to reach the upper areas.

“It was a large piece that has fallen from a window opening.

“However, it would only take a much smaller piece to inflict serious injury or even worse so it’s vital we assess the entire building.”

Lochgelly Councillor Lea McLelland. Image: Supplied.
Lochgelly Councillor Lea McLelland. Image: Supplied.

Fencing has now been erected but access to homes and affected businesses, including the Co-op store, has been maintained.

Lochgelly councillor Lea McLelland praised the speed with which the emergency services and Fife Council reacted.

Landmark building has been fenced off

“Thankfully no one has been injured or killed in the incident,” said the councillor.

“I must thank Scottish Fire and Rescue for their swift response following the incident.

“Also, I’m pleased to see an immediate response from Fife Council’s structural engineers, both last night and today.

“A full inspection is vital to ensure safety and the aim is to minimise disruption to both residents and business during this time.”

Service manager for building standards and public safety Garry Nicoll said: “Following assessment and in the interests of public safety, we have fenced off the area and we understand the building’s owners are reviewing the situation this morning.

“The area will remain fenced off until work can be carried out to make the building safe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Pittencrieff Park gives birth Picture shows; Baby peacock . Dunfermline . Supplied by Pittencrieff Park Date; Unknown
Pittencrieff Park welcomes new arrival as resident peacock gives birth
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Chalmers Street, Dunfermline fire Picture shows; Chalmers Street, Dunfermline fire . Dunfermline . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 07/06/2023
Police launch probe into deliberate fire at Dunfermline flat
Sunshine is expected in St Andrews this weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Temperatures to soar to 21C in Fife as wildfire warning issued
Firefighters demonstrate in Glenrothes against fire service cuts.
Gas cylinders could have exploded in Methil blaze if cuts had come sooner, firefighter…
The door to Thistle Island Gift Shop and Candle Studio was smashed in the break-in
Kirkcaldy gift shop owner's shock after thugs smash glass door with brick
A car overturned following a two-vehicle crash in Kelty.
Person taken to hospital following two-car-crash in Kelty
Police block the rural Fife road after the crash.
Man taken to hospital after motorbike crash on rural Fife road
Ryan and Malissa McCabe.
Drug-addled couple passed out in car after travelling half a mile in Brechin, thought…
Margaret Brown, whose baking was a much-loved treat in Fife's best hotels.
Margaret Brown: Husband pays tribute to 'legendary' St Andrews baker with radiant smile
Pittenweem witch mural.
ZOE VENDITOZZI: Pittenweem mural gets it wrong - the witches of Scotland were just…
2