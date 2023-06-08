Landmark Lochgelly building fenced off amid fears over falling masonry

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A landmark building in Lochgelly has been fenced off after loose masonry fell on to the street below.

Fire crews were called to the historic former Co-op building, on the corner of Bank Street and Chapel Street, after reports of falling debris on Wednesday evening.

Bank Street was closed for around an hour as the area was made safe.

An eyewitness said the emergency response was due a large piece of stonework falling on to the pavement below.

Road closed after reports of falling masonry

Joan McDonald told The Courier it was lucky that no one was walking below when it fell.

“I was across the road at the time and noticed people stopping to look.

“I went over to see what it was and only then saw a large piece of stonework, about a foot long and nearly as thick lying there.

“It could have killed someone had it hit them.

“This is a busy stretch throughout the day so it’s just luck that nobody was walking underneath.”

The entire building along Bank Street has now been fenced off as an inspection got under way.

Masonry falling from Lochgelly building ‘could have killed someone’

A spokesperson for Forth Building And Maintenance Services, instructed to carry out the inspection, said the work would take “some time” to complete.

He added: “Due to the age of the stonework and its ornate nature we are required to check the entire stretch.

“A hydraulic lift platform is being used to reach the upper areas.

“It was a large piece that has fallen from a window opening.

“However, it would only take a much smaller piece to inflict serious injury or even worse so it’s vital we assess the entire building.”

Fencing has now been erected but access to homes and affected businesses, including the Co-op store, has been maintained.

Lochgelly councillor Lea McLelland praised the speed with which the emergency services and Fife Council reacted.

Landmark building has been fenced off

“Thankfully no one has been injured or killed in the incident,” said the councillor.

“I must thank Scottish Fire and Rescue for their swift response following the incident.

“Also, I’m pleased to see an immediate response from Fife Council’s structural engineers, both last night and today.

“A full inspection is vital to ensure safety and the aim is to minimise disruption to both residents and business during this time.”

Service manager for building standards and public safety Garry Nicoll said: “Following assessment and in the interests of public safety, we have fenced off the area and we understand the building’s owners are reviewing the situation this morning.

“The area will remain fenced off until work can be carried out to make the building safe.”