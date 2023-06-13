A92 closed following three-vehicle crash north of Glenrothes

The A92 is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle crash north of Glenrothes.

The crash happened just after 2.30pm on Tuesday at the New Inn Roundabout between Glenrothes and Ladybank.

It is unknown if anyone is injured following the crash.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Emergency services are in attendance at the New Inn Roundabout following a report of a crash involving three vehicles at around 2.35pm on Tuesday.

“The road is closed between New Inn Roundabout and Freuchie and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) added: “We received the call at 2.48pm.

“We currently have three appliances in attendance.

“There are not more details we can give at this time.”

Diversions in place

Traffic Scotland has announced what diversions are in place for drivers:

Northbound: Divert via the A92 New Inn Roundabout to Cupar and re-join at Melville Lodges

