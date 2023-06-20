Concerns grow for man, 37, missing from Fife

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man who has been reported missing from Leven in Fife.

Stuart Smith, 37, was last seen in the Kennoway area of the town on Saturday afternoon.

He is described as being 5ft 1ins tall, has brown eyes, dark brown hair and is unshaven.

He also walks with a shake in his hand.

When he was last seen, he was wearing wearing black jogging bottoms and brown canvas shows.

The 37-year-old known to frequent Dunfermline and Edinburgh.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “As time continues to pass we are becoming increasingly concerned for Stuart’s welfare.

“We urge Stuart to make contact with us or his family or friends so we know he is safe and well.

“If anyone has information which may assist us to find Stuart please phone 101 quoting incident 1020 of 19th June 2023.”