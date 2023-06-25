‘Prayers answered’ as historic Fife church saved from closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Prayers answered’ as historic Fife church saved from closure

St Fillan’s Parish Church in Aberdour has been saved from a cull of kirks in its 900th year.

By Mary Wright
St Fillan's Church in Aberdour.
St Fillan's Church in Aberdour. Image: Neil Henderson.

An historic church thought to be the oldest in Scotland has been saved from a cull of kirks in its 900th year, after parishioners’ “prayers were answered”.

St Fillan’s Parish Church in Aberdour, which dates back to 1123, was earmarked for closure as part of a controversial downsizing exercise by Church of Scotland.

And 12th-century Crail Church will also be saved if an action plan for its future is submitted.

The two historic buildings were among 51 Fife churches earmarked for closure last year.

However, St Fillan’s has now been taken off the endangered list, after a year-long campaign to keep it alive won over the influential Historic Churches Working Group tasked with evaluating those marked for closure.

900th anniversary boost

Andy Bastow, chair of St Fillan’s 900-year celebrations committee, said Aberdour was overjoyed that the kirk’s future had been secured.

He said: “The village came together as one to campaign for it to be saved and thankfully our prayers have been answered.”

Kirk number crunchers came up with a formula to identify buildings that could be sold off in a bid to reduce its property portfolio.

St Fillan’s Church Hall in Aberdour.

St Fillan’s, dubbed a “miniature cathedral” and “one of the finest examples of Norman architecture in Scotland” was included on a list of 51 properties in Fife to be “sold, let or otherwise disposed of”.

But villagers claimed it was a victim of a flawed algorithm biased towards modern buildings at the expense of historical treasures that form the bedrock of communities.

Public meetings were held and more than 150 letters of objection were submitted to Fife Presbytery in opposition to the plan, which St Fillan’s property convener Willie Crowe – also a fifth generation member of the congregation – dubbed “an act of cultural vandalism”.

Retention comes with condition

The campaigners were given hope after the Historic Churches Working Group was tasked with looking again at the long term viability of kirks such as St Fillan’s.

The working group reported its findings back to Fife Presbytery, which has the power to reverse the previous designation in agreement with the National Church.

The working group has now ended months of worry by rubber-stamping St Fillan’s retention.

St Fillan's Church, Aberdour
Campaigners have saved the church. Image: Neil Henderson.

It said: “Retention comes with the condition that the congregation engage with the Historic Churches Support Group in preparing by June 2026, or before, an action plan for the development of the church as an asset for mission.”

A spokesman for the Church of Scotland said Fife Presbytery met and approved the working group’s report which should mean St Fillan’s future as a place of worship has been secured.

Jim Leishman, Provost of Fife, who had backed the campaign, said: “I’m delighted with the outcome.”

Positive signs for Crail

The working group was also positive about the future of Crail Church.

It said: “The church’s officer-bearers are keen to undertake restoration work to the church, but the current determination of disposal has prevented their going forward with the restoration plans.

Crail Church
Crail Church could be retained. Image: Google Street View.

“On balance we can see good reasons for the retention of the church within the ownership of the church, and as the focus for Church of Scotland worship within Crail.

“Retention comes with the condition that the congregation engage with the Historic Church Support Group, in preparing by June 2026 (or before) an action plan for the development of the church as an asset for mission.”

