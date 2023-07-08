Emergency services descend on Dunfermline street after woman spotted on roof

Multiple emergency services descended on a street in Dunfermline on Saturday after reports of a woman spotted on a roof.

Police cordoned off Skebo Court off New Row shortly after 10am after concerns raised by a member of the public.

Two fire appliances from Dunfermline station as well as a specialist rope team from Lochgelly station were also despatched.

In addition, an ambulance was also sent to the scene.

A number of officers were seen entering the building and later exiting with the woman.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a person on the roof of a property at New Row in Dunfermline shortly after 10.10am on Saturday.

“The woman has been removed safely and taken to hospital for treatment.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 10.31am to assist police at flats on Skebo Court in Dunfermline.

“Two appliances were despatched from nearby Dunfermline station.

“A specialist rope team was also despatched from Lochgelly station to assist those at the scene.

“All three crews were stood down a short time later and returned to stations.”