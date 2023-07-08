Fife Best pictures as crowds flock to annual St Andrews Harbour Gala Families enjoyed a day of fun by the water as the historic harbour played host to a day of entertainment. Persephone Barkla-Webb, from St Andrews, enjoys the bouncy castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Neil Henderson Share Best pictures as crowds flock to annual St Andrews Harbour Gala Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4540000/st-andrews-harbour-gala-best-pictures/ Copy Link Crowds flocked to St Andrews on Saturday to enjoy a day by the water at the annual harbour gala. The public were treated to an array of entertainment, stalls, crafts and dancers throughout the day as the sun shone down. St Andrews City Pipe Band kept the crowds entertained as did Dance St Andrews who performed a number of routines. Meanwhile, the alpacas from Bowbridge were attracting a lot of attention proving a big hit with youngsters. St Andrews Harbour Gala is a popular fixture on the summer calendar Nestled in the shadow of the famous St Andrews Abbey, the historic harbour can be traced back as far as the 13th century. It’s an event that has become a firm favorite on the summer calendar and this year was no different attracting a large crowd. The Courier’s photographer, Steve Brown, was there to capture some of the best images of the day. Visitors meander through the stalls. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Rose Fleming (8) from Linlithgow is Spinning to Win! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Kids roll about on the bouncy assault course. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Fun on the bouncy assault course. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Scottie called ‘Dug’ gets a ride on the ice cream bike with Neil & Marion, Harbour Gala organisers, and Nigel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Raife Hall (5) from St Andrews loves to play on the fire engine. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Alpacas from Bowbridge Alpacas, Owain (white), Joseph (blue collar) and Elias (red collar) entertain the visitors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Spiderman, Matteo Holstead Galan (5) from St Andrews, enjoys climbing about inside the Fire Engines at the Harbour Gala. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Guide Dogs Stand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Theo Reid (4) from Leuchars, on the bouncy assault course. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Persephone Barkla-Webb (1) from St Andrews, attempts to stay upright on the bouncy castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Owain, Joseph and Elias the Alpacas from Bowbridge Alpacas. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Alpacas from Bowbridge Alpacas entertain the visitors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A hopeful Labrador looks longingly for an ice cream morsel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson