Best pictures as crowds flock to annual St Andrews Harbour Gala

Crowds flocked to St Andrews on Saturday to enjoy a day by the water at the annual harbour gala.

The public were treated to an array of entertainment, stalls, crafts and dancers throughout the day as the sun shone down.

St Andrews City Pipe Band kept the crowds entertained as did Dance St Andrews who performed a number of routines.

Meanwhile, the alpacas from Bowbridge were attracting a lot of attention proving a big hit with youngsters.

St Andrews Harbour Gala is a popular fixture on the summer calendar

Nestled in the shadow of the famous St Andrews Abbey, the historic harbour can be traced back as far as the 13th century.

It’s an event that has become a firm favorite on the summer calendar and this year was no different attracting a large crowd.

The Courier’s photographer, Steve Brown, was there to capture some of the best images of the day.