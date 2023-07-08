Best pictures as crowds flock to annual St Andrews Harbour Gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Best pictures as crowds flock to annual St Andrews Harbour Gala

Families enjoyed a day of fun by the water as the historic harbour played host to a day of entertainment.

Persephone Barkla-Webb, from St Andrews, enjoys the bouncy castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Persephone Barkla-Webb, from St Andrews, enjoys the bouncy castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Crowds flocked to St Andrews on Saturday to enjoy a day by the water at the annual harbour gala.

The public were treated to an array of entertainment, stalls, crafts and dancers throughout the day as the sun shone down.

St Andrews City Pipe Band kept the crowds entertained as did Dance St Andrews who performed a number of routines.

Meanwhile, the alpacas from Bowbridge were attracting a lot of attention proving a big hit with youngsters.

St Andrews Harbour Gala is a popular fixture on the summer calendar

Nestled in the shadow of the famous St Andrews Abbey, the historic harbour can be traced back as far as the 13th century.

It’s an event that has become a firm favorite on the summer calendar and this year was no different attracting a large crowd.

The Courier’s photographer, Steve Brown, was there to capture some of the best images of the day.

Visitors meander through the stalls. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rose Fleming (8) from Linlithgow is Spinning to Win! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kids roll about on the bouncy assault course. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fun on the bouncy assault course. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Scottie called ‘Dug’ gets a ride on the ice cream bike with Neil & Marion, Harbour Gala organisers, and Nigel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Raife Hall (5) from St Andrews loves to play on the fire engine. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Alpacas from Bowbridge Alpacas, Owain (white), Joseph (blue collar) and Elias (red collar) entertain the visitors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Spiderman, Matteo Holstead Galan (5) from St Andrews, enjoys climbing about inside the Fire Engines at the Harbour Gala. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Guide Dogs Stand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Theo Reid (4) from Leuchars, on the bouncy assault course. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Persephone Barkla-Webb (1) from St Andrews, attempts to stay upright on the bouncy castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Owain, Joseph and Elias the Alpacas from Bowbridge Alpacas. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Alpacas from Bowbridge Alpacas entertain the visitors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A hopeful Labrador looks longingly for an ice cream morsel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

 

