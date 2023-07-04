St Andrews Harbour Gala 2023 organiser hoping for glorious weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews Harbour Gala 2023 organiser hoping for glorious weather

Trustee and gala organiser Marion Mason is thanking local individuals and businesses for their support

By Michael Alexander
St Andrews Harbour Gala 2023 organiser hoping for glorious weather
Trustee and gala organiser Marion Mason is thanking local individuals and businesses for their support

The annual St Andrews Harbour Gala will be held on Saturday July 8 from 11am to 5pm.

Entertainments include inflatable castles and slides, face painting and various stalls including raffle, books, toys, bric-a-brac and a bottle stall.

There will also be a variety of individual stalls selling handmade crafts, paintings, prints, books, cosmetics and more.

Local charity stalls are also coming along selling their wares and raising funds for their own charities.

All that organisers are hoping for now is glorious weather and a huge turnout.

“Last year’s gala day was such a brilliant day, and the lovely weather had a big part to play,” said Marion Mason, trustee and gala organiser.

“Each year the number of people attending have increased making it an enjoyable atmosphere for everyone.

“Throughout the day there will be dancing displays from Dance St Andrews.

“Billy Anderson will play a few well known tunes on his accordion and we hope the public will take part in the community dancing.

“We plan to have a few fun dance competitions for adults and children with prizes to be won!

“We are delighted once again to have some of the alpacas from Bowbridge Alpacas.

“They are all very friendly and everyone will thoroughly enjoy getting to know them.”

Marion added that they are extremely grateful to the many local businesses who donate prizes to the raffle, which will be drawn at the end of the gala day.

The raffle tickets will be available to purchase on the day with many individuals and business selling hundreds of raffle tickets in advance.

Organisers are also hoping to have a visit from the local emergency services to demonstrate fire appliances, discuss police procedures and explain the work of the local coastguard.

Screaming Peacock will be selling burgers and  Mairi-Jane from Wee Gin Bar will be in attendance with her licensed bar.

Volunteers will be selling strawberry tarts, scones, home baking, tea, coffee and juice from within the marquee. Jannettas ice cream will be on sale too.

“Once again, we are delighted to have a visit from the City of St Andrews Pipe Band who will march through the gala playing all the favourite tunes,” said Marion.

“With the view of the sea on one side and the square tower and skyline of the town on the other side and the beautiful weather conditions we hope to have, it will just be a perfect day for all!”

St Andrews Harbour Gala, St Andrews harbour, Saturday July 8, 11am to 5pm.

Entry is free.

