St Andrews Harbour Gala 2023 organiser hoping for glorious weather

The annual St Andrews Harbour Gala will be held on Saturday July 8 from 11am to 5pm.

Entertainments include inflatable castles and slides, face painting and various stalls including raffle, books, toys, bric-a-brac and a bottle stall.

There will also be a variety of individual stalls selling handmade crafts, paintings, prints, books, cosmetics and more.

Local charity stalls are also coming along selling their wares and raising funds for their own charities.

All that organisers are hoping for now is glorious weather and a huge turnout.

“Last year’s gala day was such a brilliant day, and the lovely weather had a big part to play,” said Marion Mason, trustee and gala organiser.

“Each year the number of people attending have increased making it an enjoyable atmosphere for everyone.

“Throughout the day there will be dancing displays from Dance St Andrews.

“Billy Anderson will play a few well known tunes on his accordion and we hope the public will take part in the community dancing.

“We plan to have a few fun dance competitions for adults and children with prizes to be won!

“We are delighted once again to have some of the alpacas from Bowbridge Alpacas.

“They are all very friendly and everyone will thoroughly enjoy getting to know them.”

Marion added that they are extremely grateful to the many local businesses who donate prizes to the raffle, which will be drawn at the end of the gala day.

The raffle tickets will be available to purchase on the day with many individuals and business selling hundreds of raffle tickets in advance.

Organisers are also hoping to have a visit from the local emergency services to demonstrate fire appliances, discuss police procedures and explain the work of the local coastguard.

Screaming Peacock will be selling burgers and Mairi-Jane from Wee Gin Bar will be in attendance with her licensed bar.

Volunteers will be selling strawberry tarts, scones, home baking, tea, coffee and juice from within the marquee. Jannettas ice cream will be on sale too.

“Once again, we are delighted to have a visit from the City of St Andrews Pipe Band who will march through the gala playing all the favourite tunes,” said Marion.

“With the view of the sea on one side and the square tower and skyline of the town on the other side and the beautiful weather conditions we hope to have, it will just be a perfect day for all!”

St Andrews Harbour Gala, St Andrews harbour, Saturday July 8, 11am to 5pm.

Entry is free.