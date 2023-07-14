St Andrews Links Trust accused of threatening to ‘fire and rehire’ dozens of workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews Links Trust accused of threatening to ‘fire and rehire’ dozens of workers

Union representatives say the trust wants workers to switch to an 'inferior' pension scheme.

By Laura Devlin
The St Andrews Links Trust runs the Old Course.
The St Andrews Links Trust runs the Old Course.

The organisation which runs St Andrews Old Course has been accused of trying to “fire and rehire” dozens of workers over a pension dispute.

Representatives from Unison union have claimed the St Andrews Links Trust wants workers to change from their current local government pension scheme to a “much inferior one”.

If staff do not accept the proposals, it’s claimed formal redundancy notices will be issued – with the intention to re-hire sacked employees on new contracts.

Around 70 long serving staff members at the Links Trust – who are currently on a scheme that entitles them to a public pension – are affected by the proposals.

Unison says they plan to ballot for strike action if the proposals are not scrapped.

Links Trust accused of ‘scare tactics’

Ian Fitzpatrick, regional organiser for Unison, said: “The proposed pension changes at St Andrews Links Trust are completely unnecessary.

“The local government pension scheme is more than affordable for the trust that’s behind one of the most successful golf courses in the world.

“St Andrews (Links Trust) should be supporting its loyal staff through these difficult times, not issuing terrifying threats.

The St Andrews Links Trust operates the Old Course. Image: Mark Alexander.

“No decent employer should be using fire and rehire scare tactics.

“This is nothing more than a weapon to force dedicated workers to vote to decrease their retirement income.

“St Andrew Links Trust board members must withdraw their vile threats and get around the table with Unison to find a solution.”

Links Trust ‘strongly refute allegations of threats’

A spokesperson for St Andrews Links Trust said: “We have been in consultation with staff regarding updates to pension arrangements, which included a proposal to withdraw from the Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) in which 71 members of staff are enrolled.

“The LGPS was closed to new entrants in 2014 due to concerns over the increased volatility of the scheme.

“Today more than 250 current members of staff are not part of the LGPS.

“The consultation has been conducted in an open, genuine and collaborative fashion throughout and we strongly refute any allegation of threats as part of this process.

“The outcome has been to deliver a scheme which offers a generous and equitable pension scheme to all members of staff and which protects the Trust against the ongoing volatility of the LGPS.”

More from Fife

Fife Zoo managing director Michael Knight.
Fife Zoo makes free ticket pledge to visitors during washout summer
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drug bust in Inverkeithing Picture shows; Police on Inverkeithing High Street . Inverkeithing High Street . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; Unknown
Drugs search carried out at Inverkeithing property
Traffic queuing on the approach to the Queensferry Crossing
Delays continue after three-car crash on Queensferry Crossing
Magician Kevin Quantum.
Fife Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Kevin Quantum bringing magic to Perth
Craig Hamilton
'Dangerous' Fife paedophile who asked girl, 11, to marry him gets jail warning for…
Janet Kerr who took part in a cycling fundraiser from France to Barcelona for Parkinson's research.
Fife gran's epic 826-mile bike ride to Barcelona for Parkinson's research
Neil Cunningham Dobson and Marion Mason of St Andrews Harbour Gala. Image: Marion Mason
St Andrews Harbour Gala organisers thank locals and businesses for support
Car fire A92.
A92 reopens after car bursts into flames on busy Fife road
Split image of Phil Jupitus and the sewage overflow at Pittenweem Beach.
Comedian films moment water containing untreated raw sewage overflows from drain into Fife beach
John Clark, former lifeboat coxswain.
Tributes paid to 'selfless and courageous' fisherman and former Anstruther lifeboat coxswain John Clark