St Andrews Links Trust accused of threatening to ‘fire and rehire’ dozens of workers

The organisation which runs St Andrews Old Course has been accused of trying to “fire and rehire” dozens of workers over a pension dispute.

Representatives from Unison union have claimed the St Andrews Links Trust wants workers to change from their current local government pension scheme to a “much inferior one”.

If staff do not accept the proposals, it’s claimed formal redundancy notices will be issued – with the intention to re-hire sacked employees on new contracts.

Around 70 long serving staff members at the Links Trust – who are currently on a scheme that entitles them to a public pension – are affected by the proposals.

Unison says they plan to ballot for strike action if the proposals are not scrapped.

Links Trust accused of ‘scare tactics’

Ian Fitzpatrick, regional organiser for Unison, said: “The proposed pension changes at St Andrews Links Trust are completely unnecessary.

“The local government pension scheme is more than affordable for the trust that’s behind one of the most successful golf courses in the world.

“St Andrews (Links Trust) should be supporting its loyal staff through these difficult times, not issuing terrifying threats.

“No decent employer should be using fire and rehire scare tactics.

“This is nothing more than a weapon to force dedicated workers to vote to decrease their retirement income.

“St Andrew Links Trust board members must withdraw their vile threats and get around the table with Unison to find a solution.”

Links Trust ‘strongly refute allegations of threats’

A spokesperson for St Andrews Links Trust said: “We have been in consultation with staff regarding updates to pension arrangements, which included a proposal to withdraw from the Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) in which 71 members of staff are enrolled.

“The LGPS was closed to new entrants in 2014 due to concerns over the increased volatility of the scheme.

“Today more than 250 current members of staff are not part of the LGPS.

“The consultation has been conducted in an open, genuine and collaborative fashion throughout and we strongly refute any allegation of threats as part of this process.

“The outcome has been to deliver a scheme which offers a generous and equitable pension scheme to all members of staff and which protects the Trust against the ongoing volatility of the LGPS.”