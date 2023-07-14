Trapped gull dies following Montrose High Street rescue

Firefighters were called to rescue a seagull trapped on top of a building on Montrose High Street on Friday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called at 9.30am on Friday after the bird became tangled in netting.

But the bird suffered a broken wing and had to be put down.

A section of the street was closed during the rescue, involving a height appliance.

One witness said: “The road was blocked off, with two fire engines arriving not long after.

“Everyone was looking up at the building for a fire. Then we realised it was a gull that had got stuck and was hanging down.

“The fire people got up on ladders and rescued it, then it flew away.

“Some people on the street were complaining about it being a waste of resources.

“Surely they couldn’t just leave it to die?”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.30am to reports of a seagull trapped in netting on Montrose’s High Street.

“Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance and one aerial appliance to the scene, where firefighters help remove the bird to safety.

“Crews left the scene after passing the animal into the care of the Scottish SPCA.”

Preventing further suffering

The Scottish SPCA confirmed the bird had to be put down.

Animal rescue officer Greg Stevenson said: “We were alerted to a gull who had been caught in netting and rescued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Sadly, the gull had been hanging by their wing and the wing was badly broken. The bird was euthanised to prevent any further suffering.

“If anyone finds an animal in distress they should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”