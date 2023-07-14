Trapped gull dies following Montrose High Street rescue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trapped gull dies following Montrose High Street rescue

The bird got caught in netting on Friday, sparking a firefighter rescue.

By Ben MacDonald
Seagull rescue, Montrose High Street
Firefighters used a height appliance to rescue the bird. Image: Supplied

Firefighters were called to rescue a seagull trapped on top of a building on Montrose High Street on Friday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called at 9.30am on Friday after the bird became tangled in netting.

But the bird suffered a broken wing and had to be put down.

A section of the street was closed during the rescue, involving a height appliance.

One witness said: “The road was blocked off, with two fire engines arriving not long after.

“Everyone was looking up at the building for a fire. Then we realised it was a gull that had got stuck and was hanging down.

“The fire people got up on ladders and rescued it, then it flew away.

“Some people on the street were complaining about it being a waste of resources.

“Surely they couldn’t just leave it to die?”

Seagull rescue, Montrose High Street
The bird was rescued and is now in the care of the Scottish SPCA. Image: Supplied

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.30am to reports of a seagull trapped in netting on Montrose’s High Street.

“Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance and one aerial appliance to the scene, where firefighters help remove the bird to safety.

“Crews left the scene after passing the animal into the care of the Scottish SPCA.”

Preventing further suffering

The Scottish SPCA confirmed the bird had to be put down.

Animal rescue officer Greg Stevenson said: “We were alerted to a gull who had been caught in netting and rescued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Sadly, the gull had been hanging by their wing and the wing was badly broken. The bird was euthanised to prevent any further suffering.

“If anyone finds an animal in distress they should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

