Home News Fife

Emergency services called after car flips onto roof in Kirkcaldy

Police were called after the one-vehicle crash.

By Poppy Watson
One car was involved in the crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services.
Emergency services have descended on a Kirkcaldy street after a car flipped onto its roof.

Police officers were called to the one-vehicle crash in the Abbotshall Road area, outside Beveridge Park, shortly after 8pm on Tuesday.

Pictures posted on social media appear to show multiple people assisting the driver of the overturned car.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.05pm on Tuesday, we were called to a report of a crash involving one vehicle in the Abbotshall Road area of Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

More to follow.

The scene of the crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
The White Bridge, Glenrothes
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Threats Picture shows; Henry Guthrie. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 13/07/2023
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous dog Picture shows; John O'Reilly. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/07/2023
A derelict building alight in Dunfermline
The disturbance happened on in the Simon Crescent area. Image: Google Street View
Burntisland Games. 2023. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fire crews and police on the scene at Sang Road in Kirkcaldy.
Ben Sandilands of Great Britain and Northern Ireland wins the Men's 1500m T20 final
Queensferry Crossing closure
