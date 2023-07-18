Emergency services called after car flips onto roof in Kirkcaldy

Emergency services have descended on a Kirkcaldy street after a car flipped onto its roof.

Police officers were called to the one-vehicle crash in the Abbotshall Road area, outside Beveridge Park, shortly after 8pm on Tuesday.

Pictures posted on social media appear to show multiple people assisting the driver of the overturned car.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.05pm on Tuesday, we were called to a report of a crash involving one vehicle in the Abbotshall Road area of Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

More to follow.