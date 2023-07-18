3 Montrose v Forfar talking points as visitors stun Links Park men to go top of Viaplay Cup Group H

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

3 Montrose v Forfar talking points as visitors stun Links Park men to go top of Viaplay Cup Group H

Ray McKinnon's men picked up a deserved three points to make it back-to-back Viaplay Cup wins.

By Ewan Smith
Seb Ross put Forfar 2-0 up at Montrose. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.
Seb Ross put Forfar 2-0 up at Montrose. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.

Forfar swept to the top of Viaplay Cup Group H with a stunning Angus derby win over Montrose.

First half strikes from Josh Skelly and Seb Ross put the League Two side 2-0 up.

And despite a second half fightback from Montrose – sparked by Kane Hester’s first goal Stewart Petrie’s men – Forfar held on to take to the summit of Group H with six points.

Courier Sport watched the action from Links Park and here are three talking points from the game:

Montrose v Forfar match action

Montrose found themselves 2-0 down to Forfar at the break. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.

Forfar had the best of the opening exchanges forcing three early saves out of Cammy Gill.

Gill superbly parried a Kieran Inglis 20-yard strike and turned over Stuart Morrison’s header.

He also blocked from Seb Ross before the visitors took a deserved lead in 32 minutes.

Ross was bundled over by Montrose new boy Evan Towler in the box with referee George Calder awarding a penalty.

Josh Skelly made no mistake from the spot as Loons went one up.

 

And they doubled their advantage moments later as Ross fired home from close range.

Montrose upped the tempo in the second period and Kane Hester volleyed in his first competitive strike for the Links Park side.

They had several chances to draw level but Forfar held on for a stunning win.

Sensational Seb Ross, flying Finn Robson and classy Kieran Inglis

Forfar’s playmaking trio of Ross, Finn Robson and Kieran Inglis caused Montrose all sorts of issues.

Ex-Aberdeen star Ross and former Dundee United youngsters Robson and Inglis have made no secret of their desire to make a step back into full-time football.

Seb Ross was outstanding for Forfar against Montrose. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon told Courier Sport last week that he wants young, hungry and ambitious players.

And all three fit the bill.

Robson strolled through the game with ease while Ross provided the killer touch – winning a penalty and scoring Forfar’s second.

Inglis looks a real goal threat for Forfar.

There’s a real youthful energy about this Forfar side that will stand them in good stead for the League Two title fight.

What does this mean for Montrose?

Montrose were excellent against St Mirren on Saturday as they stunned their Premiership visitors in opening group game.

But they looked off the pace against Forfar in the first period.

Does that make them a bad side? No, far from it and they were much more on their game in the second.

Record signing Hester is off the mark and will have a personal scoring battle with Rory McAllister.

But he was also denied a second by Gill late on with Michael Gardyne also seeing an effort blocked.

And Montrose will need to find the consistency to match the wealth of talent in their ranks if they are to challenge in League One.

Starting line-ups for Montrose v Forfar

Montrose: Gill, Williamson, Towler, Quinn, Dillon, Masson, Webster, Brown, Gardyne, McAllister, Hester. Subs: Matthews, Watson, Shrive, Giacomini, Grant, Lyons, Batchelor, Machado.

Forfar: McCallum, Nditi, Hutchinson, Allan, Morrison, Moore, Ross, Robson, Skelly, Whatley, Inglis. Subs: Paris, Thomson, Paterson, Watson, Brindley.

Referee – George Calder

More from Football

Josh Mullin gave Raith the lead. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers 2-0 Albion Rovers: Josh Mullin saves the day with spectacular strike
Harry Milne after scoring the winning goal for Partick Thistle against Dundee United
4 Dundee United talking points: Viaplay Cup misery for Jim Goodwin as Harry Milne…
Cammy Kerr takes on Reis Peggie as Dundee faced Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as Tony Docherty era begins with win at Bonnyrigg Rose
Malachi Boateng at Dundee's Gardyne Campus training base. Image: David Young
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng 'can go up a few gears' insists boss Tony…
Euan Murray previously spent two years at Raith Rovers.
Euan Murray returns to Raith Rovers on a two-year deal
Dundee's Malachi Boateng. Image: David Young
Dundee complete signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng ahead of season opener
Moult is United's new No.9. Image: Courtesy of Dundee United FC
Louis Moult joins Dundee United — and could make quick-fire debut
Arbroath FC's Michael McKenna
Michael McKenna says there's a 'feeling of excitement' in Arbroath as he vows they…
New St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.
New St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has Bulgaria call-up target
Owen Beck takes on his man. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's Liverpool loanee Owen Beck opens up on targets for the season and getting…