3 Montrose v Forfar talking points as visitors stun Links Park men to go top of Viaplay Cup Group H

Forfar swept to the top of Viaplay Cup Group H with a stunning Angus derby win over Montrose.

First half strikes from Josh Skelly and Seb Ross put the League Two side 2-0 up.

And despite a second half fightback from Montrose – sparked by Kane Hester’s first goal Stewart Petrie’s men – Forfar held on to take to the summit of Group H with six points.

Courier Sport watched the action from Links Park and here are three talking points from the game:

Forfar had the best of the opening exchanges forcing three early saves out of Cammy Gill.

Gill superbly parried a Kieran Inglis 20-yard strike and turned over Stuart Morrison’s header.

He also blocked from Seb Ross before the visitors took a deserved lead in 32 minutes.

Ross was bundled over by Montrose new boy Evan Towler in the box with referee George Calder awarding a penalty.

Josh Skelly made no mistake from the spot as Loons went one up.

And they doubled their advantage moments later as Ross fired home from close range.

Montrose upped the tempo in the second period and Kane Hester volleyed in his first competitive strike for the Links Park side.

They had several chances to draw level but Forfar held on for a stunning win.

Sensational Seb Ross, flying Finn Robson and classy Kieran Inglis

Forfar’s playmaking trio of Ross, Finn Robson and Kieran Inglis caused Montrose all sorts of issues.

Ex-Aberdeen star Ross and former Dundee United youngsters Robson and Inglis have made no secret of their desire to make a step back into full-time football.

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon told Courier Sport last week that he wants young, hungry and ambitious players.

And all three fit the bill.

Robson strolled through the game with ease while Ross provided the killer touch – winning a penalty and scoring Forfar’s second.

Inglis looks a real goal threat for Forfar.

There’s a real youthful energy about this Forfar side that will stand them in good stead for the League Two title fight.

What does this mean for Montrose?

Montrose were excellent against St Mirren on Saturday as they stunned their Premiership visitors in opening group game.

But they looked off the pace against Forfar in the first period.

Does that make them a bad side? No, far from it and they were much more on their game in the second.

Record signing Hester is off the mark and will have a personal scoring battle with Rory McAllister.

But he was also denied a second by Gill late on with Michael Gardyne also seeing an effort blocked.

And Montrose will need to find the consistency to match the wealth of talent in their ranks if they are to challenge in League One.

Starting line-ups for Montrose v Forfar

Montrose: Gill, Williamson, Towler, Quinn, Dillon, Masson, Webster, Brown, Gardyne, McAllister, Hester. Subs: Matthews, Watson, Shrive, Giacomini, Grant, Lyons, Batchelor, Machado.

Forfar: McCallum, Nditi, Hutchinson, Allan, Morrison, Moore, Ross, Robson, Skelly, Whatley, Inglis. Subs: Paris, Thomson, Paterson, Watson, Brindley.

Referee – George Calder