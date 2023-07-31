Fife MP calls for levelling-up fund flexibility to save popular level crossing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife MP calls for levelling-up fund flexibility to save popular level crossing

SNP MP Peter Grant says some of the £14 million award should be used to retain Doubledykes.

By Claire Warrender
Peter Grant MP.
Peter Grant MP.

A Fife MP has called on the UK Government to allow levelling-up money to be used to save a popular level crossing.

Fife was awarded more than £14 million for connectivity projects related to the reopening of the Levenmouth rail link.

The Doubledykes crossing campaign gathers pace
Walkers and cyclists have been told they can no longer use Doubledykes crossing.

And SNP MP Peter Grant believes some of it should be used to retain Doubledykes crossing.

However, strict criteria attached to the fund means Fife Council may be unable to use any of the money for a footbridge over the railway.

Mr Grant, MP for Glenrothes and Central Fife, challenged Secretary of State for Levelling-Up Michael Gove on the issue in Parliament.

He said: “The strength of community feeling that Doubledykes should be saved cannot be understated.”

UK Government to investigate issue

More than 1,400 people have signed a petition to keep the level crossing open.

It is part of an ancient network of paths between Thornton and East Wemyss.

And it has been well-used by cyclists and walkers for centuries.

However, Network Rail has closed it for safety reasons before trains begin using the new line.

Doubledykes crossing in Fife.
Doubledykes crossing in Fife. Image: Supplied by Gavin Harrower.

It said it had not been a right of way for 40 years – a claim Mr Grant branded “mince”.

The MP said the Doubledykes issue had emerged since the levelling-up bid was made.

And he added: “If it becomes clear that the project has support from the community, will the secretary of state allow Fife Council to reallocate the funding?”

Mr Gove agreed to investigate the issue, saying it was important access was maintained

Doubledykes crossing closure is for ‘safety reasons’

Mr Grant said: “I’m not happy that we need to ask the UK Government’s permission to spend what is in effect Fife’s money in the way the people of Fife want.

“But if it solves the problem of Doubledykes it’s worth doing.

“Meanwhile, I will continue to do all I can to support the campaign to reinstall this much-loved and much-missed route.”

Campaigners have accused Network Rail of a shameful lack of consultation with the public on the issue.

The crossing serviced the original Leven to Thornton railway line, which closed in the 1960s.

Network Rail said its closure was for “very well-established and widely accepted safety reasons”.

More from Fife

Vincent Ferrier covered his face as he arrived at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sick image stash found on Fife pervert's phone as wife searched for bird snap
Survivors Hannah McLaughlan, Hannah Reid, Holly Prowse and Jennifer McCann attended at Glasgow High Court to see Angus rapist Logan Doig sentenced.
Boyfriend who became a monster: Survivors of Angus rapist Logan Doig tell their stories
Kirk Gillon appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: LinkedIn.
Fife pub boss drink-drive smash sounded like 'plane crash', court told
Going on a boat trip around the Dutch Village was a rite of passage.
Do you remember visiting 'magical' Dutch Village at Craigtoun Country Park?
James Peacock. Image: Facebook.
Bogus workman jailed for targeting more pensioners in Fife
CCTV shows a man damaging the boat with a drill. Image: Methil Boat Club
'Minutes to destroy our livelihoods': CCTV shows moment Fife fishing boat deliberately sunk by…
A large police presence was spotted on Hendry Road in Kirkcaldy after the crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Date; 30/07/2023
Two men taken to hospital after crash involving motorbike and car in Kirkcaldy
One southbound lane on the M90 was closed. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
'Huge' tailbacks on busy Fife road after crash
2 Inzievar House, Oakley, Fife
£300k apartment inside castle-like Fife mansion has 'priest's hole' and 12-acre gardens
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Artie Trezise Singing Kettle interview Picture shows; Artie Trezise from The Singing Kettle. Lower Largo, Fife. Rebecca Baird/DCT Media Date; 20/07/2023
Fife's Singing Kettle star Artie reveals highs and lows of 45 years on the…