Two-vehicle crash near Inverkeithing High School

Police were called to the scene of a crash near to a Fife school on Sunday.

Officers were called to the two-vehicle collision on the A921 at Hillend Road in Inverkeithing shortly after 2.30pm.

There have been no reported injuries and both cars have now been moved off the road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on the A921 Hillend Road in Inverkeithing shortly after 2.35pm.

“There were no reports of any injuries and the vehicles were moved off the road.”