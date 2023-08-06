Fife Two-vehicle crash near Inverkeithing High School Police were called to the report of a collision on Hillend Road in Inverkeithing shortly after 2.30pm on Sunday. By Chloe Burrell August 6 2023, 4.02pm Share Two-vehicle crash near Inverkeithing High School Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4617358/car-crash-inverkeithing/ Copy Link Police were called to the report of a two-vehicle crash in Inverkeithing on Sunday. Image: Google Street View Police were called to the scene of a crash near to a Fife school on Sunday. Officers were called to the two-vehicle collision on the A921 at Hillend Road in Inverkeithing shortly after 2.30pm. There have been no reported injuries and both cars have now been moved off the road. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on the A921 Hillend Road in Inverkeithing shortly after 2.35pm. “There were no reports of any injuries and the vehicles were moved off the road.”