Hunt for suspect after deliberate fire at a block of flats in Cardenden

Police are hunting for a suspect after a deliberate fire in a block of flats in Cardenden.

The fire happened on Cardenden Road just before midnight on Tuesday, August 15.

There were no injuries following the blaze. However, a number of properties had to be evacuated.

Detectives are keen to trace down a man seen in the area at the time of the incident.

He is described as being of average height, stocky build, wearing dark clothing – possibly a grey jacket with a hood up – and white or light-coloured trainers.

Police hunt for man after Cardenden fire

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh, of West Fife CID, said: “This could have had catastrophic consequences for people, including young children, who should have been safe in their homes.

“I would urge anyone with any information to make contact with the police.

“Think back, did you see or hear anything suspicious or unusual in the area between 11pm on Tuesday, August 15, and 2am on Wednesday, August 16?

“Perhaps you have private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries?

“If so, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0137 of Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.