Fife Lochgelly street closed for ongoing 'disturbance' The town's Main Street has been closed while police deal with the incident By Lindsey Hamilton August 19 2023, 12.24pm Lochgelly's Main Street has been closed due to an ongoing disturbance. Eye-witness have reported seeing at least a dozen riot officers as well as uniformed police at the scene. It is not yet know what the nature of the disturbance is. Police remain at the scene of a disturbance in Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers are in attendance on Main Street, Lochgelly responding to a disturbance at a property. "Emergency services are on scene, and enquiries are continuing."