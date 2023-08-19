Lochgelly street closed for ongoing ‘disturbance’

Lochgelly’s Main Street has been closed due to an ongoing disturbance.

Eye-witness have reported seeing at least a dozen riot officers as well as uniformed police at the scene.

It is not yet know what the nature of the disturbance is.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance on Main Street, Lochgelly responding to a disturbance at a property.

“Emergency services are on scene, and enquiries are continuing.”