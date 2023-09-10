Fire crews descend on Kirkcaldy street to tackle house fire

Firefighters descended on a Kirkcaldy street after a fire broke out in a property on Sunday.

Two fire crews, from Glenrothes and Methil, were despatched to Leslie Street at around 3:45pm.

It’s understood the blaze started in the ground floor of a house.

One local resident said the first he knew of the emergency was when he heard the sirens.

He said: “I was watching television oblivious to anything that was happening but then heard the sirens getting louder.

“I looked out of my window and up the street there were two fire engines and firefighters getting a hose unravelled.

“They went into the house and were in there just a few minutes.

“It was all over very quickly indeed.

Fire broke out at home

“Thankfully, I’ve been told that nobody was injured and that it was pretty minor to what it could have been.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 3.44pm of a fire at a property on Leslie Street in Kirkcaldy.

“Two appliances, one each from Methil and Glenrothes, were mobilised.

“A hose reel jet was used to extinguish a small fire before crews stood down a short time later.

“The stop call came in at 4.30pm and both crews were returned to their stations shortly after.

“There were no reported injuries.”