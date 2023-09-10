Fire crews descend on Kirkcaldy street to tackle house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fire crews descend on Kirkcaldy street to tackle house fire

Two crews from Glenrothes and Methil despatched to Leslie Street in the Lang Toun.

By Neil Henderson
Leslie Street in Kirkcaldy where two fire crews were called to tackle a fire at a house.
Leslie Street in Kirkcaldy where two fire crews were called to tackle a fire at a house. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Firefighters descended on a Kirkcaldy street after a fire broke out in a property on Sunday.

Two fire crews, from Glenrothes and Methil, were despatched to Leslie Street at around 3:45pm.

It’s understood the blaze started in the ground floor of a house.

One local resident said the first he knew of the emergency was when he heard the sirens.

He said: “I was watching television oblivious to anything that was happening but then heard the sirens getting louder.

“I looked out of my window and up the street there were two fire engines and firefighters getting a hose unravelled.

“They went into the house and were in there just a few minutes.

“It was all over very quickly indeed.

Fire broke out at home

“Thankfully, I’ve been told that nobody was injured and that it was pretty minor to what it could have been.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 3.44pm of a fire at a property on Leslie Street in Kirkcaldy.

“Two appliances, one each from Methil and Glenrothes, were mobilised.

“A hose reel jet was used to extinguish a small fire before crews stood down a short time later.

“The stop call came in at 4.30pm and both crews were returned to their stations shortly after.

“There were no reported injuries.”

