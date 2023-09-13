Watch as cars drive wrong way on two Fife roundabouts

Dashcam footage has captured the moment two cars were seen driving the wrong way on roundabouts in Fife.

One video shared on social media showed a driver turning right onto the Forgan Roundabout, on the Fife side of the Tay Road Bridge.

It was filmed at 4.30pm on Sunday, after the driver of the red car had sped past the vehicle with the dashcam.

The footage cut off shortly after they turned right onto the roundabout.

Another recording, also shared on the Fife Jammer Locations Facebook page, showed a driver going the wrong direction at the Redhouse Roundabout near Kirkcaldy.

In this clip, the driver was travelling slowly – but cars were still forced to brake in order to avoid a collision.

That incident was filmed at 8pm on Tuesday.

Both incidents – thought to be unrelated – were shared on Facebook later that day.

Locals hit out at Fife roundabout videos

One user called the incident at the Forgan Roundabout an “accident waiting to happen”.

Another said: “There could have been a catastrophe with innocent people being killed. Whoever was in the red car (is) dreadful and (there is) no excuse.”

One poster said: “Wow, I thought I’d seen it all.”

And another wrote: “I hope this has been forwarded to the police.”

Commenting on the Redhouse Roundabout video, one Facebook user said: “Block (the) car and take the key off them.”

Another said: “Take that person’s licence away immediately.”

One other poster wrote: “Oh dear… no doubt they’ll blame their sat nav.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.