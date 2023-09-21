St Andrews businessman invites public questions about Atlantic row challenge

A St Andrews businessman who is planning to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean in the name of charity and sustainability is encouraging the public to join him for a Q&A session at St Andrews Harbour.

Henry Cheape, who will embark on the 3,000-mile odyssey from the Canary Islands to Antigua in December, will showcase his boat the Polly Anne when he comes ashore at St Andrews Harbour at 6pm (high tide) on Thursday September 21.

He’s embarking upon the epic trans-Atlantic adventure in December to raise £250,000 for conservation and environment charities.

What event is Henry Cheape taking part in?

The World’s Toughest Row, which will see him join other adventurers on the unsupported journey from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua, will see him leaving behind the Balgove Larder farm shop in St Andrews for more than 10 weeks.

Henry will tackle physical and mental fatigue to complete the challenge aboard the Polly Anne, using food only sourced by local suppliers from across Scotland to keep him fuelled on his trip.

Henry told The Courier previously: “There’s no doubt it is going to be an absolutely mammoth challenge.

“I’m not only taking on the physical might of the ocean, it’s weather systems and all that that can throw at you.

“I’ve also got the mental challenge of enduring that entirely on my own.

“It’s going to be tough but I cannot think of a better reason to put myself through it.”

What message does Henry Cheape hope to promote through the challenge?

Henry aims to promote the message that sustainability is at the heart of a better future, from the food grown on farms to education that empowers people to lead sustainable lives.

By using chosen food suppliers to sustain his venture, Henry plans to raise £250,000 for conservation and environment charities and promote sustainability.

One of the producers already on board with the project is Scottish Honeyberry Growers.

Henry will use both their freeze-dried honeyberries and cold-pressed juice in wellness shots form on his journey.

What other environmental groups is Henry Cheape supporting?

Henry is also supporting: Global Canopy, a data-driven not-for-profit organisation that targets the market forces destroying nature; Sustain which campaigns for a healthy and sustainable food system and Nomad Conservation Fund which helps conserve wildlife, habitat and wilderness in Tanzania.

The boat Henry is traveling on won the 2022 Atlantic race.

It features an onboard water-maker, solar systems, space to store enough food to last 80 days and a small cabin to sleep in.