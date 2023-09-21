St Andrews businessman invites public questions about Atlantic row challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews businessman invites public questions about Atlantic row challenge

Henry Cheape, who runs Balgove Larder, will answer questions about his "mammoth" journey from the Canary Islands to Antigua in December when he comes ashore at St Andrews Harbour

By Michael Alexander
Henry Cheape on board his rowing boat
Businessman Henry Cheape putting himself through his paces before his solo adventure. Image: Rick Booth/Callysnapper.

A St Andrews businessman who is planning to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean in the name of charity and sustainability is encouraging the public to join him for a Q&A session at St Andrews Harbour.

Henry Cheape, who will embark on the 3,000-mile odyssey from the Canary Islands to Antigua in December, will showcase his boat the Polly Anne when he comes ashore at St Andrews Harbour at 6pm (high tide) on Thursday September 21.

He’s embarking upon the epic trans-Atlantic adventure in December to raise £250,000 for conservation and environment charities.

What event is Henry Cheape taking part in?

The World’s Toughest Row, which will see him join other adventurers on the unsupported journey from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua, will see him leaving behind the Balgove Larder farm shop in St Andrews for more than 10 weeks.

Henry will tackle physical and mental fatigue to complete the challenge aboard the Polly Anne, using food only sourced by local suppliers from across Scotland to keep him fuelled on his trip.

Henry told The Courier previously: “There’s no doubt it is going to be an absolutely mammoth challenge.

“I’m not only taking on the physical might of the ocean, it’s weather systems and all that that can throw at you.

“I’ve also got the mental challenge of enduring that entirely on my own.

“It’s going to be tough but I cannot think of a better reason to put myself through it.”

What message does Henry Cheape hope to promote through the challenge?

Henry aims to promote the message that sustainability is at the heart of a better future, from the food grown on farms to education that empowers people to lead sustainable lives.

By using chosen food suppliers to sustain his venture, Henry plans to raise £250,000 for conservation and environment charities and promote sustainability.

Henry Cheape, from St Andrews, is attempting to row the Atlantic solo using the 2022 winning boat for this event. He leaves in December 2023 to row 3000 miles on his own. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

One of the producers already on board with the project is Scottish Honeyberry Growers.

Henry will use both their freeze-dried honeyberries and cold-pressed juice in wellness shots form on his journey.

What other environmental groups is Henry Cheape supporting?

Henry is also supporting: Global Canopy, a data-driven not-for-profit organisation that targets the market forces destroying nature; Sustain which campaigns for a healthy and sustainable food system and Nomad Conservation Fund which helps conserve wildlife, habitat and wilderness in Tanzania.

The boat Henry is traveling on won the 2022 Atlantic race.

It features an onboard water-maker, solar systems, space to store enough food to last 80 days and a small cabin to sleep in.

