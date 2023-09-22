Fife Council rules out independent legal advice on Doubledykes Crossing as ‘waste of time and money’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Council rules out independent legal advice on Doubledykes Crossing as ‘waste of time and money’

Some councillors wanted to seek opinion on whether the crossing, which closed last month, was actually a right of way.

By Claire Warrender
Campaigners held a picnic protest over the closure of Doubledykes crossing last year.
Campaigners held a picnic protest over the closure of Doubledykes crossing last year.

Fife Council has ruled out independent legal advice on the Doubledykes railway crossing as “a waste of time and money”.

Councillors have voted against attempts to seek counsel’s opinion on whether the route over the new Levenmouth rail link is a right of way.

Transportation spokesman Altany Craik said the move would lead to a long and expensive legal battle.

The Doubledykes crossing campaign gathers pace
Walkers and cyclists have been told they can no longer use Doubledykes crossing.

However, he has pledged to continue high-level talks to secure active travel routes once the railway opens next year.

The decision followed a motion by Glenrothes SNP councillor Ross Vettraino, calling on the council to pursue the legal route.

A community campaign saw more than 1,400 people sign a petition urging Network Rail to retain the crossing.

But Doubledykes, along with two other crossings, was closed on August 31.

Campaigners are now fighting to get one of the three reopened.

Legal position is ‘at best muddy’

Mr Vettraino strongly criticised Network Rail for a lack of engagement with the community.

He said: “The high-handed attitude it adopted when it eventually did agree to engage has brought us where we are today.

Councillor Ross Vettraino wanted to seek legal advice on Doubledykes crossing.

“There can be no doubt the new Leven to Thornton rail link will bring huge economic benefits to the area.

“And that’s to be welcomed.

“But Network Rail, without any consultation with communities, chose to close these long-established rights of way.”

Mr Vettraino described the legal position as “at best muddy”.

“Local communities have been trying to get it clarified but have been unable to do so,” he said.

Doubledykes legal advice ‘Waste of time and money’

However, Fife Council leader David Ross stated independent advice was not the way forward.

“We have clear and unambiguous legal advice from our own legal advisers that is not the right way,” he said.

“To go out to counsel to tell us something we already know is just a waste of time and money.”

Mr Vettraino’s motion was put to the vote and defeated by five votes.

Councillors have instead agreed to continue working with Network Rail in a bid to resolve the issue.

Mr Craik said: “Network Rail and Transport Scotland have not handled this properly, despite representations from MPs, MSPs, councillors, community councils and council officers.”

