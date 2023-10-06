The Flying Scotsman to travel through Fife and Perthshire a week after Aviemore collision

Rail enthusiasts have several opportunities to see the Flying Scotsman across Fife and Perthshire this weekend.

The locomotive will travel across Scotland for the final time this year as part of its centenary celebrations.

On Saturday, the Flying Scotsman will make return trips from Edinburgh to Inverness, passing through Fife and Perthshire.

It will travel across Fife on Sunday morning as part of its Fife Circular service.

The train will then head north before returning to York for a public display at the National Railway Museum.

Where will the Flying Scotsman pass?

Saturday

After the train leaves Edinburgh Waverley it will travel through the Fife coastline, passing Kirkcaldy, Thornton and Ladybank before arriving in Perth.

From Perth, the train travels through Kingswood Tunnel, Inver Tunnel, Pitlochry and Killiecrankie Tunnel before reaching Blair Atholl.

The train will return to Edinburgh on Saturday night, with an estimated arrival time of 10pm.

Sunday

After crossing the Firth of Forth, the train heads through Inverkeithing and along the Fife coast towards Kirkcaldy and Thornton.

The train then leaves the main line to Perth to travel through Cardenden and Cowdenbeath towards Dunfermline.

After a brief stop, the train heads back across the Firth of Forth Bridge towards Edinburgh.

Unfortunately, the Railway Touring Company and National Railway Museum do not publish details of Flying Scotsman’s route or journey times.

This is to avoid overcrowding and incidents of trespass and to assist the British Transport Police and Network Rail.

Tickets for both services are available on the Railway Touring Company website.

Flying Scotsman returns after Aviemore collision

The two services will run just a week after the train collided with the Belmond-operated train, Royal Scotsman.

The crash happened while the Flying Scotsman was in the process of linking up with carriages of the Royal Scotsman.

Two people were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness while other passengers received treatment at the scene.