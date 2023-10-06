The Flying Scotsman to travel through Fife and Perthshire a week after Aviemore collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Flying Scotsman to travel through Fife and Perthshire a week after Aviemore collision

The locomotive will travel across the country for the final time this year as part of its centenary celebrations.

By Ben MacDonald
The Flying Scotsman is set to travel across Scotland
The Flying Scotsman will travel through Fife and Perthshire this weekend. Image: Adam Smallwood

Rail enthusiasts have several opportunities to see the Flying Scotsman across Fife and Perthshire this weekend.

The locomotive will travel across Scotland for the final time this year as part of its centenary celebrations.

On Saturday, the Flying Scotsman will make return trips from Edinburgh to Inverness, passing through Fife and Perthshire.

It will travel across Fife on Sunday morning as part of its Fife Circular service.

The train will then head north before returning to York for a public display at the National Railway Museum.

Where will the Flying Scotsman pass?

Saturday

After the train leaves Edinburgh Waverley it will travel through the Fife coastline, passing Kirkcaldy, Thornton and Ladybank before arriving in Perth.

From Perth, the train travels through Kingswood Tunnel, Inver Tunnel, Pitlochry and Killiecrankie Tunnel before reaching Blair Atholl.

The train will return to Edinburgh on Saturday night, with an estimated arrival time of 10pm.

Sunday

After crossing the Firth of Forth, the train heads through Inverkeithing and along the Fife coast towards Kirkcaldy and Thornton.

The train then leaves the main line to Perth to travel through Cardenden and Cowdenbeath towards Dunfermline.

After a brief stop, the train heads back across the Firth of Forth Bridge towards Edinburgh.

Unfortunately, the Railway Touring Company and National Railway Museum do not publish details of Flying Scotsman’s route or journey times.

This is to avoid overcrowding and incidents of trespass and to assist the British Transport Police and Network Rail.

Tickets for both services are available on the Railway Touring Company website.

Flying Scotsman returns after Aviemore collision

The two services will run just a week after the train collided with the Belmond-operated train, Royal Scotsman.

The crash happened while the Flying Scotsman was in the process of linking up with carriages of the Royal Scotsman.

Two people were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness while other passengers received treatment at the scene.

